Ireland boss Vera Pauw expresses World Cup concerns
Women’s World Cup gets underway in July
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw believes a directive that players should only be released for international duty 10 days before the Women’s World Cup begins is “crazy” and a “panic reaction”.
The European Club Association (ECA) wants players to receive adequate rest before the tournament in Australia and New Zealand and has therefore recommended sticking to FIFA’s mandatory release periods.
That would prevent national associations from taking players until July 10 at the earliest – just 10 days before the opening day of the competition, when debutants Ireland begin their campaign against hosts Australia.
Dutch coach Pauw strongly opposes the proposal and fears later call-ups will increase the likelihood of injuries.
The 60-year-old feels a two-week break for each player is sufficient and suggested the spate of injuries suffered by Women’s Super League players has influenced the ECA’s stance.
“I’m really concerned, it’s not been wise of the European Club Association to say it like that,” Pauw told Sky Ireland.
“There’s players that do not have any football for 11 weeks. If you would only release them on the 10th of July with a 10-hour jet leg going to Australia, you can put ambulances next to the stadium to transport them to the hospital with ACLs.
“What they (ECA) say about the safety of the players, they need to ask the experts first before they come out with something.
“It’s crazy and it’s just a panic reaction on the basis of all the injuries in England.”
