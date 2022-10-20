Ireland amateur striker Jimmy McHugh opens up on football, drugs and growing up in Oliver Bond flats

Ireland amateur striker Jimmy McHugh is aware of how easy it is for young kids to be led astray in inner-city Dublin.

He insists if his club Oliver Bond FC received more funding, it would prevent local kids from going down the wrong path and getting involved in trouble.

But the club, who have lifted two Leinster Senior League titles, receive just €500 a year from Dublin City Council and are forced to play home games across several pitches across the capital.

“I was born and raised in the flats,” said McHugh, as Ireland prepare for their UEFA Regions’ Cup qualifiers next week.

“You look down one end and there are lads selling drugs, but then you look up the other end and there’s little kids playing football. Some kids will get caught in between both. It’s a tug of war, and if we had the facilities it would be a no brainer for them.”

Eddie Keogh, manager of the senior side, recently brought a detailed funding proposal to the council but was ignored. “We’re trying to prevent lads from going down the wrong path. It’s a fine line,” Keogh told theIrish Independentin July, with the club forced to rent football pitches across the city.

“We started off five years ago and the rise has been unbelievable,” McHugh added. “We have gone intermediate this year, but we are still playing home games across seven pitches. We train on a third of a pitch too. It’s not great for the club, you need to have a base, especially for the younger teams.”

While the Dublin 8 side’s fight for funding continues, McHugh’s focus is on the international front this week, as Ireland face three qualifiers in Bulgaria in their bid to reach the Regions’ Cup finals next summer.

“It was unbelievable to get the call up,” said the carpenter. “It was a big achievement for myself and the club. It’s a major step up, but one I’m really enjoying. My two kids TJ and Honey are flying over to see me play, and that means a lot to me. We have to believe in what we can achieve.”