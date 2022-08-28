In conversation with Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman

Coleman sat down and gave an insight of what life away from the pitch.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman sat down and gave an insight of what life away from the pitch. From talking about healthy eating, punditry and his feelings on fighting for survival last season.

How important is it to have a healthy lifestyle?

It is of course, and again you know I said this a few times, but I have been with spar for three or four years and I don’t usually put my name to anything or getting involved We owe it to our children to have a healthy lifestyle.

Do you have concerns about your kids using social media?

It’s a worry for all parents, I think especially nowadays you know I go back to my childhood when there was no Wi-Fi or access to things, you were out in the street playing football you were having an argument about football in the streets.

There is no getting away from social media, do not get me wrong there is loads of positives about social media but of course you have a worry about your children online.

How important were your family to you during your journey?

Why Coleman's wife and family have been crucial to his success

Parents were so important with my upbringing and how I developed as a person and how I see day to day life and how I think people should be treated.

It is like when you go on international break and you are leaving three busy kids behind and your wife, there is a lot of things to be done around the house there is a lot of hungry kids there is a lot of school uniforms to be washed there is a lot of school lunches to be packed.

They are a massive factor in me going out to focus on what I need to focus on without any distractions, and I think you a need a solid foundation at home for that, and I am very grateful for what my parents did, and what my wife is doing now for our children they are the ones who do majority of the work.

Turning to Everton, tell us about life working under Frank Lampard?

Frank is great to work with. Last season was tough for us all, and I’m sure it was tough for the manager as well but he just came in with that steely determination that if you know him he has that massive desire to do well and he really connected with the Everton fans and I’ve not seen a manager connect with the fans like that in a long time I think they understand what has trying to do at the football club.

Jamie Carragher had a pop at you on TV last season over your form. How do you react to criticism like that?

It’s part and parcel of the game with Carragher having a go at me, and it’s not a problem but when you’re consistently having a go at Everton and that’s where you can get angrier about that, because for me personally as a player I have always been fit to understand where people are coming from, and you know where you’re at.

We were everyone’s punching bag at that time and we were very bad on that night, but you just want some balance in the comments from pundits at times. When you see Richarlison’s ankle bending over on a TV replay and some of the pundits are telling him to get up and stop play acting, then that can feel a little different. People were well within their rights to question us last season given where we were, but the lads showed great character to get out of the position we were in.

At the end of it all, it could have been a disastrous season for Everton, but we found a way to stay up and hopefully the pundits that were criticising us gave us some credit for getting out of the hole we were in.”

Seamus Coleman on the perils of social media for kids

What was your favourite game during your career?

It would have to be the win against Crystal Palace last season that kept Everton in the Premier League. I have to make it very clear we weren’t celebrating success we were just relieved and that was a massive moment in terms of when the final whistle went it was pure relief.

The other one would have been against Italy for Ireland in the Euros, and to get out of the group stage was a historic night and Robbie Brady’s goal and things like that it was massive.

You are the longest serving player for one club in the Premier League you must have felt old?

Yeah, I did I most certainly did feel old but it is certainly something to be proud of I just got to keep working and see how long this amazing journey will last.