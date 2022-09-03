How your Premier League club fared during a summer of transfer market madness

Good call: Arsenal's decision to buy Gabriel Jesus has reaped its rewards. Credit: Getty Images — © Getty Images

Key arrival The centre-forward position was the absolute priority for Arsenal and they seem to have done superb business in recruiting Gabriel Jesus. One that got away There was always a sense that Raphinha would be heading to Barcelona from Leeds United, but that did not stop Arsenal from trying. How satisfied will they be?

Overall, very pleased. Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have settled instantly, and have clearly made the team better than it was and outgoings have reduced the wage-bill strain.

Aston Villa 6/10

Key arrival Diego Carlos was the most expensive recruit at £26m (€30m) and appeared to possess all the leadership qualities required until an Achilles injury.

One that got away

Yves Bissouma was a target for Steven Gerrard as he would have allowed Villa many different solutions in midfield.

How satisfied will they be?

Carlos’s injury was a big setback, while Philippe Coutinho has been a disappointment so far.

Bournemouth 4/10

Key arrival

Marcus Tavernier has played every game since his £10m (€11.5m) arrival. One that got away

The club were keen to add more creative width and are understood to have failed in bids for both Josh Bowler and Jesper Karlsson. How satisfied will they be?

Squad looks short of quality depth.

Brentford 7/10

Key arrival

Mikkel Damsgaard is a classic Brentford signing, and do not be surprised if he is sold for a significant profit in a couple of years.

One that got away

It could only be Christian Eriksen. Brentford were willing to smash their wage structure for the Dane but that could not convince him to stay.

How satisfied will they be?

Ben Mee, on a free, could prove to be one of the shrewdest moves of the summer.

Brighton 6/10

Key arrival

Left-back Pervis Estupinan. Marc Cucurella was an important player so it was vital that they found a suitable replacement after his move to Chelsea.

One that got away

Brighton were leading the race for highly rated Rangers defender Calvin Bassey but missed out when he instead went to Ajax for a fee of around £20m (€23m).

How satisfied will they be?

Brighton have lost Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Neal Maupay without strengthening the first-team beyond Estupinan. But that is how Brighton operate.

Chelsea 7/10

Key arrival

Despite signing Raheem Sterling it has to be Wesley Fofana for an initial £70m (€80m) on a seven-year contract. It is hoped the 21-year-old will be the linchpin for seasons to come.

One that got away

Frenkie de Jong. Despite all the spending Chelsea have not significantly improved their midfield and that will frustrate Thomas Tuchel.

How satisfied will they be?

The capture of Denis Zakaria, on loan from Juventus, will address midfield issues while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is proven at Premier League level.

Crystal Palace 5/10

Key arrival

Cheick Doucoure has already added a new level of dynamism to the midfield. One that got away

It was always a long shot this summer but Palace would have loved to have kept hold of Conor Gallagher after his superb loan spell last season.

How satisfied will they be?

As ever, keeping Wilfried Zaha at the club is a reason for fans to celebrate.

Everton 6/10

Key arrival

James Tarkowski. A free signing, Tarkowski adds some reliability to Everton’s defence. One that got away

Armando Broja. Everton were linked with the Chelsea striker all through the transfer window, especially given their need to replace Richarlison.

How satisfied will they be?

Frank Lampard has added some good professionals to the ranks. What’s missing is the stardust which Richarlison could often provide.

Fulham 7/10

Key arrival

Joao Palhinha, signed for €20m from Sporting Lisbon, has brought a level of steel and physicality to midfield. One that got away

Roma winger Justin Kluivert looked certain to be joining the club but his application for a work permit was turned down.

How satisfied will they be?

Palhinha, Bernd Leno and Andreas Pereira have instantly improved the first team, while Shane Duffy and Issa Diop have brought more solidity at the back.

Leeds United 7/10

Key arrival

Brenden Aaronson has provided energy in Leeds’ forward line, scoring against Chelsea and claiming one against Wolves that went down as an own-goal.

One that got away

Charles De Ketelaere was their primary target as a forward but the Belgium international moved to AC Milan. How satisfied will they be?

The proof has been in the pudding for Jesse Marsch at the start of his first full season. All of his signings have performed well and look like good additions.

Leicester City 3/10

Key arrival

Wout Faes was the only player to join for a transfer fee and sorely required after the sale of Wesley Fofana.

One that got away

The rebuild targeted by manager Brendan Rodgers failed to materialise, with Financial Fair Play rules casting a shadow over the club.

How satisfied will they be?

Leicester did not want to sell Fofana under any circumstances this summer, while their finances meant they had little room to manoeuvre.

Liverpool 7/10

Key arrival

Darwin Nunez. Liverpool had to act swiftly in the aftermath of Sadio Mane’s departure. Nunez (inset) will be a record signing if all his clauses are activated.

One that got away

Aurelien Tchouameni. The Reds lost when the Monaco midfielder chose La Liga.

How satisfied will they be?

Liverpool anticipated another summer of tweaking rather than major revamping. Mane’s transfer request provoked a significant response with the Nunez deal. Fabio Carvalho should not be overlooked, either. The teenager has made an exceptional start. And the late loan swoop for Arthur Melo, once one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders, addresses their mounting issues in midfield.

Manchester City 9/10

Key arrival

Erling Haaland. Nine goals in five Premier League games already, including two hat-tricks.

One that got away

Marc Cucurella. City backed away from a deal for the Spain left back after baulking at Brighton’s £50m price tag and then watched Chelsea pay £60m (€70m).

How satisfied will they be?

Very. City have raised more than £200m (€230m) in sales this summer alone while still strengthening the squad.

Manchester United 6/10

Key arrival

Casemiro. United finally have a world-class holding midfielder although the £70m (€81m) fee and a whopping contract on a 30-year-old underlined the club’s desperation.

One that got away

Frenkie de Jong. United failed to land manager Erik ten Hag’s top transfer target despite a torturous 14-week pursuit. He never wanted to leave Barcelona.

How satisfied will they be?

Ten Hag has professed himself pleased but no De Jong was a big blow to his plans, he wanted additional recruits and United have splashed out far more on Antony and Lisandro Martinez than planned. Ronaldo staying presents headaches and, despite an exodus of free agents, United raised just £24m (€28m) in sales.

Newcastle United 7/10

Key arrival

Alexander Isak. The Sweden international was Newcastle’s first-choice striker back in the spring but they thought he would be far too expensive after initial approach in July. That changed late in the window and the Magpies might just have signed a star of the future. Still only 22, he enjoyed a fantastic debut against Liverpool

One that got away

Jack Harrison. This went a little under the radar, but Newcastle made two bids for the Leeds winger this summer.

How satisfied will they be?

In an ideal world, Eddie Howe would have got another winger and a central midfielder but to get their first-choice defender (Sven Botman) and striker (Isak) makes it a successful window.

Nottingham Forest 8/10

Key arrival

After a hectic summer which has seen 21 new signings, this is a tricky one to answer but Morgan Gibbs-White, Neco Williams, Lewis O’Brien, Orel Mangala and Renan Lodi look shrewd buys.

One that got away

Remarkably, Forest still missed out on a number of ambitious targets including Cheick Doucoure, Cody Gakpo, Amadou Onana and Ibrahim Sangare.

How satisfied will they be?

After spending over £150m (€173m) this summer, with over 20 players also leaving, Forest have built a new squad.

Southampton 7/10

Key arrival

Armel Bella-Kotchap was recruited for less than £10m (€11.5m) from Bochum but, aged 20, already looks like an astute signing.

One that got away

There was an attempt to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, who would have added much needed attacking variation.

How satisfied will they be?

The new ownership has underpinned a considerable shift in transfer urgency, with most of the deals completed early in the window.

Tottenham Hotspur 9/10

Key arrival

It has to be Richarlison. There was surprise when Spurs signed the Brazil forward but he adds competition and also a bit of devilment to their attack.

One that got away

Yannick Carrasco. Again. It is two successive windows now that Spurs have failed to persuade Atletico Madrid to sell them the Belgium international.

How satisfied will they be?

Spurs and – hopefully – Antonio Conte have to be happy. It was a very un-Spursy window with chairman Daniel Levy persuaded to do most of their business early and also bring in the likes of 33-year-old Ivan Perisic.

West Ham United 8/10

Key arrival

It is undoubtedly Lucas Paqueta, the classy Brazilian playmaker signed from Lyon. The 25-year-old is a certain starter for his country, ahead of several vaunted names.

One that got away

It was believed a deal was in place to sign Amadou Onana from Lille only for the midfielder to opt for Everton, instead.

How satisfied will they be?

It has been a curious window for West Ham with David Moyes giving the impression they have been frustrated by many of their targets, and that a lot of experience has left the club, and yet they have spent more than £165m (€190m).

Wolves 9/10

Key arrival

It can only be record £38m (€44m) signing Matheus Nunes, who is admired by Liverpool and Manchester City and was playing in the Champions League last season.

One that got away

Bruno Lage wanted Nunes and Gonçalo Guedes, plus competition for Raul Jimenez in Sasa Kalajdzic, so can reflect on a very satisfactory transfer window.

How satisfied will they be?

Wolves’s owners Fosun were under serious scrutiny in late July, but have now spent above £100m (€115m). The onus is now on Lage to get his expensively reassembled team winning.