How the Euro 2024 qualifier draw will work - and who Ireland want to avoid

Tomorrow morning in Frankfurt, Stephen Kenny will sit in the Festhalle waiting on the draw that will determine the most important year of his football life.

Ireland will learn their opponents for regular Euro 2024 qualifying, the campaign that will decide whether Kenny’s time as boss is remembered as a success or a failure.

His team will be third seeds, with the Nations League campaign just gone a missed opportunity to progress into pot two.

Ireland were also third seeds last time around in this tournament and Mick McCarthy’s side weren’t able to secure a top-two berth to book automatic qualification with Switzerland and Denmark doing enough to justify their seeding.

In Kenny’s first full campaign as manager, the aborted World Cup 2022 mission, Ireland’s third-seed status pitted them against Portugal and Serbia, who ultimately proved too strong.

The regret lingering from that period will be the 2020 Nations League performances that cost Ireland the chance to rise up to second-seeded status.

With France and England in pot two for this draw, Kenny will naturally be keen to avoid them. Every manager in all of the other pots will be feeling the same way.

Here’s what you need to know about a draw which is scheduled to start at 11.0am Irish time.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on RTE 2 from 11am and is also being streamed live on the RTE Player as well as UEFA.com.

How many teams are in the draw?

Fifty-three of UEFA’s 55 member nations will be in the draw with hosts Germany already qualified and Russia suspended after the invasion of Ukraine

How many groups?

There will be 10 groups, seven groups of five teams and three groups consisting of six teams.

How many qualify from each group?

The top two from each group progress to the 24-team finals, with the remaining three places filled via play-offs in March 2024.

How do you qualify for a play-off?

This is crucial. Third place does not qualify a team for a play-off, a mistaken belief that is often repeated. Play-off standings are already determined by UEFA Nations League performances. It doesn’t matter if Ireland finish third in their qualifying group or plum last with zero points. Their play-off prospects are the same in each scenario.

What does that mean for Ireland?

Finishing third in their UEFA Nations League group leaves Ireland 26th in the Nations League charts, and 10th in League B (as the second best of the four third-placed sides). If six of the nine League B teams ranked above Ireland qualify automatically via the regular process then Ireland are guaranteed a play-off. But the play-off door would also widen if the majority of the highest-ranked League A sides made it through.

This is confusing. Can you put it in simpler terms?

If Ireland are not amongst the 20 automatic qualifiers, they’ll be hoping that the sides above them in the Nations League standings get there rather than teams ranked lower. In other words, the fewer shocks there are in regular qualifying, the more likely it is Ireland get a play-off.

Qualifying would save us a lot of permutations then?

Yes, it most certainly would. Otherwise, there’ll be a lot of nerves next October and November based around activity elsewhere.

What are the pots then?

Pot 1:Netherlands*, Croatia*, Spain*, Italy*, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland

Pot 2:France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia, Serbia, Scotland, Finland

Pot 3: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, IRELAND, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia

Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta

Pot 6: Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein

(*Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy are the Nations League finalists so will be drawn out first into Pots A-D which will definitely be five-team groups)

What do Ireland want from Pot 1?

Hungary have been very impressive of late against superior teams but they still aren’t an especially intimidating prospect and may not be as effective as a top dog. Poland are a strong side but a favourable Pot 1 scenario. Portugal and Switzerland are not terrifying as we know from recent history. Belgium and Spain are obvious opponents to steer clear of.

What about Pot 2?

England and France would be a nightmare, especially combined with a top-ranked Pot 1 outfit. A reunion with Finland would be good while Bosnia and Israel stand out as acceptable conclusions, although the latter are improving. Wales (if Gareth Bale steps away) and Scotland are local options that would set up a combative group.

And the rest of the Pots?

The Nations League has mixed things up a bit with the likes of Slovakia and Northern Ireland dropping to Pot 5 when they were at Ireland’s level at the outset of the competition. Kenny could do without landing either of them. Similarly, Turkey, Greece and Georgia are unattractive Pot 4 results.

By contrast, old foes Luxembourg and Azerbaijan would be welcomed and, while they are clearly getting better, it’s hard to avoid the straightforward conclusion that the Faroes would be a nice Pot 4 outcome given some of the alternatives. A six-team group would open up the chance for confidence-boosting wins. At this stage of their development, that wouldn’t do any harm to Ireland.

When will the games take place?

They will be played across five windows in 2023; March, June, September, October and November with two-slots in each month. The teams in five team groups will only have eight matches so they will have two free dates in that period.

Any draw conditions?

For geopolitical reasons, five pairings are prohibited so if these nations are drawn in the same group, a rejig is necessary. The pairings are Armenia/Azerbaijan, Belarus/Ukraine, Gibraltar/Spain, Kosovo/Bosnia and Kosovo/Serbia.

On top of that, a maximum of two ‘winter’ venues may be drawn into the same group so Belarus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway will be affected by that. There are also long-distance rules which prohibit groups consisting of multiple teams at opposite ends of the continent.

What’s the dream draw then?

Hungary, Finland, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar would be sweet if not packed with glamour for the FAI. Poland, Bosnia, Azerbaijan and Moldova is an alternative.

The nightmare?

It would be tough to put a positive slant on Spain, France, Turkey and Slovakia or Belgium, England, Greece and Northern Ireland or any combination of same. If Pot 2 and Pot 4 are kind, Kenny would likely come to terms with whatever comes out elsewhere.

Could familiarity breed contempt?

Yes, it’s possible to land Denmark, Wales and Georgia. Truth be told, while Georgia are on the rise, led by their new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kenny would possibly accept that pool if it was offered now given Denmark and Wales are both vulnerable to a World Cup hangover.

What’s the draw format?

UEFA have said they will start with the highest ranked teams and work down from there so the main drama of the draw will be when Pot 3 comes around as Ireland and the other teams in their pot will know the Pot 1 and Pot 2 combinations and have a clear idea on when they’d like to be drawn out. Kenny and the FAI delegation will need to have their best poker face ready for when the camera comes their way.