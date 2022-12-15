How Manchester City snapped up Argentina's newest star for just €12m

Julian Alvarez is the World Cup revelation Manchester City tracked for years; the €17 million deadline-day snip who has already enhanced his value several times over.

No one at City has been surprised about the remarkable impact Alvarez has made at this World Cup, where he has acted as the perfect foil to Lionel Messi in Argentina’s run to Sunday’s final. Four goals, including two in the semi-final win over Croatia, when Alvarez also earned a penalty, have brought him to even greater prominence. And what is perhaps most surprising is the relatively modest fee that City paid River Plate to activate the release clause for the 22-year-old.

That deal was agreed in January, and it certainly helped negotiations that City made it clear they were prepared to loan Alvarez – nicknamed La Arana (the Spider) – back to the Buenos Aires club for the remainder of the season.

That was all the more impressive because City were at least one striker down, following the departure of Sergio Aguero and the failure to sign Harry Kane, as they chased their fourth Premier League title in five campaigns.

But they were prepared to wait. Indeed, the Alvarez deal meant they were then more relaxed when it came to negotiating Erling Haaland’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Pep Guardiola wanted both players, and was prepared to agree to Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus’s demands to leave, but he knew that even if the Haaland deal fell through, he still had Alvarez. That is how highly he rated him. It meant signing Alvarez actually helped City get Haaland.

Signing Alvarez was also aided by the mountain of data that City had collected on him. It all pointed to the flexible forward being an excellent signing with huge potential – particularly when they assessed his “attacking output” and “expected goals” contribution. The numbers spoke for themselves, with his scoring rate twice what would be expected from a forward in Argentina’s top division, while he was involved in three-quarters of River Plate’s goals thanks to his attributes as a deadly creator and a willing runner.

When City opened talks with the player, who signed a five and a half year deal, they impressed him with their research – and Guardiola’s plan to take him to the next level.

Alvarez, however, was not unknown. City were not alone in tracking the striker who, at that stage, had already earned five caps and was part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America. He had scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for River Plate, but City’s interest pre-dated that.

It helped that through the City Football Group there is a sister club in South America. In 2017, the group bought Montevideo City Torque, who play in the Uruguayan Primera Division. That deal has helped improve City’s footprint, scouting network and information gathering in South America.

City knew about Alvarez before he joined River Plate’s youth set-up in 2016. He was on their radar, in fact, when he was at the smaller club Atletico Calchin and went for a trial at Real Madrid — although he was unable to join them because of his age.

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said when he signed. “He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.”

The City manager is also a fan. With his pressing and dynamic style he is an ideal Guardiola player and former City defender — and Argentina international — Pablo Zabaleta claims the manager is “fascinated and delighted” with Alvarez, who has scored seven times in 20 appearances.

It will be interesting to see what Guardiola’s plan is for Alvarez when he returns to City, especially if he comes back with a World Cup winner’s medal — something Guardiola predicted was possible when the forward first joined.

“It was one of the first days I got to Manchester and the Portuguese players, Rodri, and Pep were talking about the World Cup and possible [winning] candidates,” Alvarez revealed. “They talked about Portugal, other European teams, and Brazil. With Pep, because I had just arrived, I didn’t say anything, I didn’t talk much, but he pointed out to me that Argentina had a good team.” As with signing Alvarez, Guardiola has proved a good judge.