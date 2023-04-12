How Liverpool got to this point in their chase for Jude Bellingham

Reports suggest Liverpool cannot afford to get involved in a bidding war for Jude Bellingham

This was the summer when the story needed to change for Liverpool, but the early signs are not promising.

After months of speculation, what many believed to be the inevitable outcome of Liverpool's push to sign England star Jude Bellingham appeared to come to an end on Tuesday.

As stories emerged in Germany earlier in the day suggesting Liverpool had made a firm cash offer for Bellingham, the club’s fans briefly had their hopes raised that a change of plan was in motion.

The Fenway Sports Group that have controlled Liverpool since 2010 have run the club on a tight financial budget, with their net spend hundreds of millions less than their rivals in the Premier League.

Despite leading the club to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup success since 2019, manager Jurgen Klopp has worked with a budget that confirms he is the eighth biggest spending manager in the Premier League.

Liverpool have openly admitted they will not compete with clubs controlled by mega-rich owners, with Klopp and his player recruitment team asked to find bargains in a market increasingly dominated by big spenders.

Selling players like Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling has helped to fund big money arrivals at Liverpool in recent years, but that policy does not appear to be an option ahead of a summer when Klopp is looking to have a huge overhaul of his squad.

Liverpool have ensured a miserable season as the team that went so close to an historic quadruple last season have suffered one setback after the next and look set to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

Two or three midfielders will be on Klopp’s shopping list this summer and he made no secret of his admiration for Bellingham, so it will be interesting to see how he reacts to news Liverpool may not be able to afford his top target.

Liverpool’s owners also impose a tight wage structure at the club that will damage their hopes of competing with their rivals, with former Reds striker John Aldridge suggesting FSG are rolling the dice with the club’s fans if they fail to back Klopp now.

John Aldridge: Klopp has earned his time at Liverpool

"In the past, FSG have financed big-money moves by selling star names such as Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho for mega money,” the former Ireland striker told the Sunday World.

"That meant they were basically reinvesting the cash generated by sales to sign new players – and it proved to be a highly successful policy as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were among the big success stories.

“Yet every team has a natural cycle and after going so close to winning four trophies last season, Liverpool have lost their way in alarming fashion.

“New owners could have been the solution if they had the kind of finances needed to compete in the modern game, but FSG will need to get involved in the madness if they are to protect their investment.

“They bought this great club for £270 million in 2010 and they could probably sell it for £3 billion now.

“Yet that value will plummet unless they ensure the team continues to be competitive in the game’s top competitions.

“To be blunt, Liverpool people will never be taken for fools and if we get to next summer and this squad does not get the cash injection it needs, they could turn on the owners.

“I’d hate to see that happen because FSG have put the club back on the map and given the supporters some fantastic memories in recent years.”

Liverpool may well turn their attention to bids for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Leicester’s Youri Tielemans or players who are more viable to fit into their budget.

Yet it remains to be seen whether Klopp can continue to produce miracles with a budget that is being dwarfed by the teams he is competing with.

As Liverpool’s owners appeared to put the club up for sale a few months ago, it was clear that they were unsure whether they could compete in a sport that is now loaded with lavishly wealthy owners.

Their decision to step back from the bidding way for Bellingham confirms that and it remains to be seen whether Klopp and the Liverpool fans will continue to support FSG as the club slides backwards at an alarming rate.