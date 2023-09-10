How Cody Gakpo has gone the extra mile in his pursuit of excellence

Liverpool forward employs tactical experts to take his game to the next level

When Cody Gakpo visualised himself on a Premier League stage, it may well have been in a Manchester United shirt.

As a protégé of United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven, young Cody must have imagined he could follow in the footsteps of a player who was such a giant during his five triumphant years as the goal scoring king of Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy was Gakpo's mentor as he emerged through the PSV academy ranks and went on to manage him when they both progressed to the senior team.

Yet Gakpo's admiration of the former Dutch striker did not lead to his arrival at Old Trafford, even though he held talks with United boss Erik ten Hag over a potential move in the summer of 2022.

He also turned down the chance to move to England with Southampton and Leeds last summer, before his eye-catching performances at the World Cup in Qatar last year convinced Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to make their move and sign the Dutch foward in January.

A return of seven goals from his first 25 games in Liverpool colours may be a little underwhelming for a player who arrived in England with an inflated reputation.

Yet the lack of a defined position has been a talking point for Gakpo throughout his career and it remains a question mark despite his impressive progress in the game.

Gakpo has been deployed in a variety of positions across the Liverpool forward line so far an while that versatility can be a useful quality, Klopp has yet to define where Gakpo fits into his team.

This is an issue also being pondered by Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman.

After stating his belief that Gakpo may have been too hasty in making the move to Liverpool earlier this year, former Everton and Barcelona manager Koeman believes the forward who will be a key for his side in today's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland in Dublin is still a work in progress.

"You have to understand that Gakpo is still a young player," began Koeman.

"When he first went to Liverpool, the team was struggling and that made it difficult for him to make a quick impact.

"If you join a team that is doing well, then you have a chance to come in when the moment is right, but Liverpool needed something quickly and that was tough.

"You have to give him that time to develop and to adapt to the Premier League because it's a different level.

"I know from my time in England that the intensity is much higher than he used to play in Holland but he's young and he will learn and he will be better, but he has a great future. You can see his quality."

Gakpo's three goals at the Qatar World Cup last winter propelled this rising star towards superstar status on the global stage, with his dedication to his profession highlighted by his bold move to call on the services of the Tactalyse analysis team as he looked to add finishing touches to his game.

Founded by Loran Vrielink in Holland, Gakpo is one of a growing list of clients working with a team of experts who dissect and scrutinise each and every performance and offer suggestions on how a player can improve.

Dutch ace Cody Gapko joined Liverpool in January 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Vrielink holds regular video calls with Gakpo after each match to reflect on where he performs at his best, either in a wide left role or a more central striking position.

Tactalyse delved into how a goal has been created, and what role their client may have played in it, with Vrielink suggesting this adaptable forward was keen to add goals to his game as he looked to move to the next level.

A three-man team at Tactalyse then produced a master plan of what was needed to take Gakpo to the next level.

"He wanted more goals," said Vrielink in an interview with Sky Sport. "In the past, he would go on these long runs with the ball.

"He is not doing that anymore. He knows his game now. That is so much more important than just having the ball.

"That is what we changed a lot, the efficiency of his actions, of where he should spend his time and energy.

"Knowing what movements are not important, things he can let his team-mates do while he focuses on the things that he should focus on.

"Also, In the past, he would sometimes get injured. Staying out of duels and positioning yourself better, that is something that we spoke about.

"Stay on your feet. Do not be involved in wasted duels. He wanted to make better decisions with that."

The statistics confirmed that Gakpo's statistics improved dramatically over the course of 2021 and 2022, with his World Cup goals the trigger that secured him a big-money move to Liverpool.

While he might never be a striker of Van Nistelrooy’s ilk, Gakpo is forging his own story and now his country needs him to deliver

After a challenging start to his reign as Holland boss that included a heavy defeat against France and thumping defeats against Croatia and Italy in the Nations League, with eleven goals conceded in those three matches, Koeman is already a coach under pressure.

Defeat in Dublin tonight would see that pressure ramped up to a critical level and he will be hoping Gakpo can come to his rescue tonight.

Having put in the groundwork on and off the pitch in a bid to reach for the stars, Gakpo has built a platform to shine.

Now he needs to deliver where it matters most.

CODY GAKPO

Born: May 7th 1999 in Eindhoven, Netherlands

His father was born in Togo and has Ghanaian ancestry, while his mother is Dutch.

Gakpo progressed through the youth team ranks PSV Eindhoven and made a first team debut in February 2018.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy took him under his wing and was a key figure in his early days at the PSV academy.

Gakpo played in a variety of positions for PSV and was a creator of goals more than a prolific taker of chances.

He scored 55 goals in 159 appearances for PSV before moving to Liverpool last January.