How a win against France will end England’s status as the most reliably consistent underachievers

Deschamps has a stronger first XI at his disposal but Southgate has a better match-day squad – which can give England the edge

History beckons for England. Beat France and it will be the nation’s greatest result since the 1966 World Cup final.

No victory over the past 56 years is even vaguely comparable if Gareth Southgate’s side overcome the world champions.

For six decades England have mastered the art of falling short when faced with the obstacle of genuine trophy contenders.

England simply do not win quarter-finals against nations of France’s strength unless they have home advantage. I would never demean my country’s finest hour in football, but even Alf Ramsey’s World Cup-winning team had the considerable benefit of the Wembley factor.

England’s record against top teams in overseas tournaments is awful. Successive generations of England players travelled abroad and tasted defeat against the major footballing nations in the knockout stages of World Cups and European Championships, the high-calibre opponents like West Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Italy proving a step too far.

​We can re-analyse all the occasions they suffered – I played in the quarter-final defeats to Portugal in 2004 and 2006 – and talk about moments of misfortune, or the lottery of a penalty shoot-out.

Some fine performances ended in heartbreak. But as a package they contribute to the same old story.

Southgate and his players will be writing a new chapter in English football by progressing against such a team as France.

Please note the emphasis on the word ‘team’.

As the fixture edges closer, the full scale of England’s challenge becomes clearer and it goes well beyond trying to stop Kylian Mbappé. Reading and hearing some observations about how Southgate can defeat the French, there is a danger the fixation on Mbappé is causing his team-mates to be seriously underestimated.

Kyle Walker summed it up perfectly when dispatching the message England are playing France, not Mbappé. Mbappé is a superstar not superman.

It is not as though he has won every big game he has been selected for since the last World Cup final. Top coaches and players have found ways to nullify him in the Champions League, not least Walker for Manchester City.

Didier Deschamps will love the idea of England obsessing over Mbappé because France are not as over reliant on him as suggested. He is a massive influence, not the sum of their parts. Mbappé can have a quiet game today and still be part of a comfortable victory if England do not deal with other threats. Look at Antoine Griezmann, for example. He has created 15 chances so far in Qatar.

I am more concerned about England’s approach to dealing with him than Mbappé. The game-plan for Mbappé is obvious, regardless of whether it works. If you could pick any right-back in the world to face Mbappé, it would be Walker due to his raw pace.

Halting the supply line from Griezmann is more complicated as he will try to operate in the space between Declan Rice and the centre-backs.

Southgate will have been wrestling with the idea of a switch of a back five, Walker as the right centre-back so that he and Kieran Trippier can double up on Mbappé. Hopefully Southgate resists that temptation. It is unnecessary. Whether Walker is right centre-back or right-back, his duel with Mbappé is still going to be based on their sprint races. England will lose too much up the park if they sacrifice an attacker for a defender.

It is essential for England to stay bold and deal with the occasion by imposing their qualities because – player for player – they are disadvantaged when it comes to the experience of delivering the killer touch in games of this magnitude.

We cannot ignore that France has more high-class footballers accustomed to winning the biggest prizes in club and international football.

When tasked with selecting a combined England/France XI, you realise how well blessed Deschamps is, even with so many injuries. For me, only Walker, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane would make the France starting line-up.

France’s back four consists of defenders from Bayern Munich (Dayot Upamecano), Barcelona (Jules Koundé) and AC Milan (Theo Hernandez), while Manchester United’s Raphaël Varane was a multiple Champions League winner at Real Madrid.

Central midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni was a huge signing for Real last summer who has made the European champions stronger, and although right-winger Ousmane Dembélé’s move to Barcelona has not been a huge success, we have seen glimpses of the qualities that made him a £100-million signing. He will fancy his chance of causing Luke Shaw problems.

Bukayo Saka may eventually eclipse Dembélé – possibly in the next 36 hours – but he is still relatively early on his journey to the very top.

​Olivier Giroud passing Thierry Henry as France’s record goalscorer is proof of his pedigree. Because we are so familiar with these players having seen them week in, week out, there is no mystique like there was when watching World Cups in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, when the lack of media coverage of overseas football meant there was more excitement when seeing a ‘new’ name burst onto the international stage.

Thirty years ago, everyone watching this World Cup would have been asking, ‘Who is this guy Richarlison, tearing it up for Brazil?’ In 2022, he is being judged on perceptions of his Premier League consistency rather than the fact that, up to yesterday at least, he was a contender for Player of the Tournament.

Similarly, there are no surprises in the France side for an England fan, which means – Mbappé aside – there is less of an aura surrounding them than once would have been the case. That does not make them any less daunting.

If this sounds too downbeat about England’s chances, there is one critical advantage Southgate can exploit. If France have a superior starting XI, England have a better 16-man squad if both sides use their full allocation of substitutes. His match can be won from the bench, where Southgate’s options are as good as any coach left in the tournament.

This is where he must be at his bravest. To live with France’s pace and physicality, Southgate must be proactive rather than reactive with his substitutes. His inability to switch momentum with mid-game moves against Croatia in 2018 and Italy in the Euro 2020 final have caused the fairest criticism of an otherwise excellent managerial performance as national coach.

He knows that scrutiny is coming again. If the game is level with 30 minutes left, have the manager and the England players got what it takes to go for it, or will caution take hold?

The group game versus USA was a worry because the advantage of strength in depth was not utilised. That was England’s only misstep so far.

Southgate has more ammunition to ensure England’s energy levels are maintained for 90 minutes, or into extra-time. There can be no hesitancy against France. The lesson of Croatia and Italy was ‘do not look back with regrets’. Too many, including the manager, did on those occasions.

Get it right and the prize for Southgate will be more than a semi-final. Victory would stand apart because no England team has ended the world champions’ reign on foreign soil.

Win, and it could finally signal the beginning of the end of England’s status as international football’s most reliably consistent underachievers.