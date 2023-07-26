Heartbreak for Ireland as Canada defeat eliminates Girls in Green from World Cup

They belong at this level, but still lack the quality of depth required to sustain a competitive challenge.

Despite a wonder goal from captain Katie McCabe, a goal either side of half time from the Olympic champions condemned the Irish to an early exit from their first-ever major tournament.

The captain ended the contest with a finger-wagging gesture to the Argentinean referee; it is unclear why so. If she felt she deserved more from the ref, she was wrong.

They may have deserved more from the game, until a lack of quality and class undid them.

Their goal now is to ensure that there will be many more tournaments to come. Losing twice, to Australia and Canada, is not a disgrace.

They will aim now to qualify for the European Championships, and perform well in this autumn’s Nations Cup.

Whether Vera Pauw, one of the chief authors of this odyssey, will be there to see Ireland on to the next stage of their irrepressible rise, remains to be seen.

The majority of the 17,065 crowd, from Ireland or resident here, kept singing in the rain well beyond the final whistle.

The players shed a tear. They will smile again. Knowing they made so many others smile will sustain them as they bid to end their tournament on a high.

Katie McCabe’s stunning corner kick after just three minutes represented a stellar achievement for one of her sport’s finest exponents.

She has achieved almost everything in the game.

There will never be another first Irish goal at a Women’s World Cup; her historical status has been assured long before now; this announced it on a global scale.

Ireland responded well to the unexpected fillip, as Canada struggled, and created more chances before a disjointed ending to the opening half invited inevitable retribution.

Megan Connolly diverted a harmless Julia Grosso cross beyond Courtney Brosnan’s despairing right hand with just 25 seconds left of a scheduled five minutes of injury time.

The drama had already begun before kick off when a visibly distressed Heather Payne had to retreat slowly to the dressing-room after her hamstring issues couldn’t withstand the warm up.

After consulting with the medical staff, the mood changed dramatically from one of business-like certainty to a hurried conclave, as Vera Pauw marched first to her assistant, Tom Elmes, and then her goalkeeping coach, before confirming to Aine O’Gorman that she would be starting.

Notably, O’Gorman becomes the first man or woman representing a League of Ireland club to start a World Cup match, a proud moment for the versatile Shamrock Rovers player.

Canada immediately pumped their kick-off into her corner, much as Australia had done, perhaps momentarily forgetting that Payne was not now starting and hence didn’t need to be targeted.

They did so again, though, and then perhaps forgot about the damage O’Gorman could wrought going the other way as she had demonstrated when starting further up in the pitch in the Hampden Park play-off.

Her ball down the flank to Lucy Quinn sparked the spectacular moment from McCabe; one never quite knows what one may expect from Quinn, to quote her manager.

But here she managed to deliver a delicious cross , which invited Kyra Carusa to run across the goalkeeper, which she did, slipping to the surface as Kailen Sheridan struggled top grasp the soapy ball.

Ashley Lawrence was also dragged from her right-sided posting; before Vanessa Gilles’ arrival confused matters further still, as she bundled the ball out for a corner as Carusa attempted to rouse herself from the ground.

She then roused the crowd as McCabe sauntered over to the corner, surely not anticipating that an iconic moment would follow.

Not since Sweden away in qualifying had Ireland secured a lead, and even then not this prematurely; and as important as the goal seemed, their response to it would also be key.

Despite Canada out-passing them two-to-one, it was mightily impressive, both on and off the ball, as they refused the obvious temptation to sit deep.

Instead, they redoubled their pressing efforts and, still reeling from such a soft concession, the Olympic champions resembled an outfit who have been struggling and desperately seeking creative inspiration.

Whether Ireland shuffled them wide or into midfield funnels, they were unable to find any passing patterns; or if so, their final ball was woefully poor.

They did create two chances midway through the first-half but Courtney Brosnan could have thrown her hat on Jordan Huitema’s effort, while Vanessa Gilles blazed over with an out-stretched foot from no distance after Kadeisha Buchanan’s flick on.

A loudly jeered skier from the much-touted Chelsea recruit Ashley Lawrence that ended the half summed them up.

It was Ireland who dominated the narrative; McCabe, emboldened by her historic goal, launched a dizzying, defiant run forward; perhaps she should have shot earlier before going down too easily in the box under Lawrence’s challenge.

Sinead Farrelly, advanced further forward compared to her shift against the Australians, was knitting the play together neatly, and had a shot that soared over the bar; that Niamh Fahey had been in an advanced position during the move reflected Irish confidence.

It also helped that Carusa was functioning much better as a hold-up player, and with better service too, allowing the Irish to advance stealthily without defending too deep.

However, aside from occasional McCabe sorties, Ireland were guilty of imperceptibly slipping deeper and deeper as Canada got into a rhythm, even if a discordant one.

As the rain cascaded, and the throaty Irish supporters maintained their high spirits, Carusa eked out a yellow card from Buchanan; Denise O’Sullivan blazed over.

A corner bookending the half seemed to reflect the buoyant mood but then Ireland delivered the occasional defensive mishap that so often dogs their good work.

After Connolly’s slip, which occurred with just twenty-five seconds of scheduled injury time remaining, Brosnan then emulated her counterpart by flapping at Fleming’s corner in an unnecessarily frantic finale.

Perth cried a torrent of tears; Ireland had to begin again.

Jordyn Huitema almost condemned them to start the journey further down the mountain as Canada resumed with much more energy and invention, and three half-time changes.

Brosnan flung herself with aplomb to bat away Huitema’s effort; within minutes she would be retrieving the ball from her net a second time.

Lawrence and Quinn combined on the left, the latter finally finding the passing range, squeezing a beautiful delivery into the path of Adriana Leon who, despite McCabe’s breath, cushioned the pass and neatly finished in one graceful movement.

Ireland had drafted Abbie Larkin in at the break but the attacking gambit did not have the opportunity to bed in; instead, Ireland were forced into defensive re-alignment.

Canada were now creating the best chances, the lively sub Chloe Lacasse going closest while both she and Huitema may have lived to regret diffident headed efforts.

Ireland pushed McCabe up as the cavalry charge was announced with 25 minutes left, Amber Barrett spear-heading a triple change which added some impetus to a limping revival.

Littlejohn’s deft back-heel to the rampaging McCabe injected new life into the chase but Canada still posed danger on the break as the game became stretched; the Irish compelled to push further and further forward.

As ever McCabe led the assault, a weaving run from the left almost inviting a potentially punishing challenge in the area, before Gilles, earlier booked for time-wasting, diverted the effort wide.

Then again, McCabe slalomed down the left as the skies emptied once more, shooting high and wide.

The captain, slinking to her knees, wondering would there be another chance.

Ireland – Brosnan; O’Gorman (Sheva 65) , Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe capt; Littlejohn (Agg 65) , O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn (Larkin HT), Farrelly (Atkinson 65) ; Carusa (Barrett.

Canada – Sheridan; Riviere (Chapman 90), Buchanan (Zadorsky HT), Gilles, Lawrence; Fleming capt, Quinn, Grosso (Schmidt HT); Huitema, Viens (Sinclair HT), Leon (Lacasse 60).

Referee - L Fortunato (Argentina)