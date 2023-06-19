‘He should know that’ – Richard Dunne baffled by Stephen Kenny’s tactics

Former Ireland defender bemused by Kenny’s back-three against Gibraltar

Former Ireland defender Richard Dunne questioned the tactical approach of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny and his coaching staff after a much-needed 3-0 win against Gibraltar in Dublin.

With pressure mounting on Kenny after last Friday's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat against Greece, Ireland's plight threatened to hit a new low as Kenny's side reached half-time level at 0-0 against the team ranked 201st in the FIFA rankings.

Kenny changed his tactics at half-time and his side showed more fluency to score three second half goals to beat Gibraltar, but Dunne suggested the success in the second half confirmed Kenny had got it wrong with his initial approach.

"The main thing that comes out of that game is you are questioning why the manager started with three men at the back," Dunne told Virgin Media Sport.

"He has played that against sides of similar sort of levels before and it hasn't worked, we have struggled to break teams down.

"You see in the second half when he changes it and takes a centre-back off, we get full-backs and wingers on the pitch and are much quicker moving the ball.

"The only thing I can take from the game is how does he not know to start like that? How do the staff not know to start like that, rather than wait 45 minutes? He should know that.

"When we've play Armenia and when we play Luxembourg, other teams where we have the majority of the ball that we don't open them up because we have wing backs who are stood outside wide for the ball and when they get it everything is predictable and slow.

"In the second half, we had players doing overlap, we had runners, we had players in different positions and it was so contrasting being the first and second half.

"The manager should know this three and a half years down the line into the job. He's still not sure how to play these games."

Dunne went on to suggest Ireland's players and manager Kenny should not allow mounting pressure to impact their performances, as he suggested leaders needed to step forward to ensure negativity is drowned out.

"I don't think there is a lot of criticism of this team," added Dunne. "I think they get a lot of backing, a lot of support. Everyone wants an Irish team to do well all the time.

"These players have been backed and this manager has been backed massively by the media.

"If it (negativity) gets into that dressing room and has any effect because that means there are no leaders in that dressing room and people who are too interested in things outside of football.

"If you are listening to what we are saying (as pundits), we shouldn't affect the 23 footballers are prepared to go and do the job."

Dunne's fellow Virgin Media Sport pundit Ian Harte echoed those views, as the former Leeds and Ireland defender was baffled by the tactical plan that failed to reap rewards.

"I don't think you need to play three at the back against a team ranked 201 in the world," said Harte.

"It was a frustrating first 45 minutes and then the manager changed the formation and brought on Mikey Johnson and the lads pressed on, and showed a bit of quality in the final third. It was an important three points."