He may be an Irish record breaker, but I still think Nathan Collins is a bargain

Paul McGrath’s verdict on Ireland’s most expensive player

So Nathan Collins is the most valuable Irish footballer ever.

Worth way more than Roy Keane, Robbie Keane, Liam Brady or Johnny Giles.

Is he a better player than those greats? Of course not, not yet anyway.

However, Nathan’s transfer fee of €24 million from Burnley to Wolves is just an example of the massive inflation in football transfer fees over the last decade.

Frankly I believe, even for that money, Wolves have got themselves a bargain.

And, without putting pressure on the lad, if Nathan makes the progress that I believe he can make, I can see the Midlands club flogging the Dubliner for €75m in three years’ time to one of the really big boys.

I hope financially-strapped Burnley have negotiated a sell-on fee for themselves!

For now, Nathan has to forget about the money and just play his football at Wolves.

They trust him, so now he just has to get on with delivering the goods.

He’s a big man, strong in the air, strong in the tackle and he has pace.

And, as we saw in the match against Ukraine last month, Nathan has the skill to carry the ball out of defence and create goal chances for his team.

That latter bit is the part that ‘ordinary’ defenders cannot do.

Only the very best are able to carry the ball out without risking trouble.

The modern game, with so much emphasis on possession now, tells you why Nathan is worth every cent of his fee.

Of course, Nathan is a rich young man now.

He’ll be getting serious wages, but he has to try to park that stuff, not get caught up in what Roy Keane called ‘worrying about the next watch or big car.’

What Nathan must think of is winning things – that is what you are there to do as a professional footballer.

So that when your career ends, you can look back and say “I won these medals, I won so many caps for Ireland, I played for a big club, I played at the Euros or the World Cup with Ireland.”

Talent

And if he wins things and achieves things, then he’ll get even more money when he is playing for Manchester United or Liverpool, because that level is where Nathan has the talent to end up.

Now he has a chance with Wolves to display that talent – he must take it and not be distracted by anything.

Irish manager Stephen Kenny will be delighted of course.

He wants his players moving up divisions, and in a summer where too many of his players have gone down the football pyramid, Nathan’s transfer, and that of Gavin Bazunu to Southampton, are great signs of a renewal of Irish football.

The next piece in Kenny’s summer jigsaw is what will happen to Caoimhín Kelleher?

I see that Alisson has been injured on Liverpool pre-season duty again.

He does seem a bit injury-prone and if the Corkman were to stay at Anfield, between injuries and cup runs, he might get 12 first-team games next season.

But is that enough? Caoimhín is getting close to the stage in a goalkeeper’s career that he needs to be playing week in, week out, honing his skills, picking up experience.

It’s a big call that he and the club have to make in the coming weeks.

But if Liverpool are to part with the Corkman, they will want big bucks for him.

Tempt

Jurgen Klopp has said as much to anyone sniffing around Liverpool’s reserve goalkeeper with the notion that they would get Kelleher a bit cheaply.

I was on about a young centre-half earlier and I’m glad to see that a Premier League team has at last bought one of the best in the business right now, in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

I’ve been banging a drum in this column about this defender for years.

For me, he has been one of the very best centre-halves in the European game for quite a while now.

And I have always found it hard to understand how neither of the Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal or Chelsea never made a properly serious move to buy him.

Chelsea struck for him last week, finally putting up enough money to tempt Napoli to part with their Senegalese international.

The Italians have sold him for €38m, knowing it was their last chance to cash in on the 31-year-old Koulibaly.

If they didn’t sell him now, they were never selling him.

Frankly, if I was the sporting director at any of the top clubs, I’d have paid three times that for him five years ago, I rate Koulibaly that highly.

Put it this way, Liverpool have lost few enough matches over the last five years – they would not have lost any if their central defensive partnership was Virgil van Dijk and Koulibaly.

If you don’t believe me, take Antonio Conte’s word on it, “Kalidou is one of the three best centre-halves in the world,” he said a few years ago.

That was when he was trying to sign him for Chelsea.

Spurs boss Conte was in again for Koulibaly by all accounts over the last few days, but his old club got there first.

Chelsea are getting him towards the end of his career, but they are still getting a top, top player.

Coach

Koulibaly is almost a steal for the London club at that price, even for a 31-year-old.

When you consider Chelsea were under severe pressure to sign central defenders, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiansen leaving the club, Napoli might have held out for more money for their man.

His arrival at Stamford Bridge, and that of Raheem Sterling, are real statements by Chelsea, and their coach Thomas Tuchel, that they intend to get the club right back to the very top – in England and in Europe.