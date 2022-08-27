Hat-trick hero Erling Haaland fires a warning to Man City after comeback win

Haaland bagged his first Premier League hat-trick as Manchester City produced a storming second-half display

Manchester City hat-trick hero Erling Haaland believes his team-mates were given a warning after coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace at a sun-baked Etihad Stadium.

Haaland bagged his first Premier League hat-trick as City produced a storming second-half display, but the big striker will not be alone in highlighting their frailties in the opening 45.

It was the fourth Premier League game out of the last six in which City had fallen two goals behind, but they had not lost any of the previous three and won this one in style.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back eight minutes into the second half, Haaland took over as his first home goals for City came in a hurry – three in the space of 20 minutes to make it six in his first four Premier League matches.

Yet for much of the afternoon it seemed Palace were going to enhance their reputation as City’s bogey side – having taken four points off them without conceding last term.

Then Haaland stamped his class on the game in magnificent fashion.

“This was a warning that we have to become better, training hard and develop,” said Haaland. “When we play at home we shouldn’t concede early goals. It’s about working harder.

“We spoke at half-time and it was about small adjustments and we did that and got results. We had to listen to the manager.

“It’s a mentality that we trust each other and we know the chances will come. It’s about keeping going.”

Haaland suggested his father, former City star Alf-Inge, will have enjoyed his son’s impressive first Premier League hat-trick and his first goal target for his new club is very personal.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday August 27, 2022.

“He will probably say he had more goals in the Premier League than me so I will chase that,” added Haaland, referring to his father.

“To score a hat-trick was an amazing feeling. It was a proud moment for me and my family. We keep going. These games are why I’m here, to turn things around when there are difficult times.

“It’s not easy to come to a new club, a new country so it has been a good start.”

City manager Pep Guardiola echoed Haaland’s sentiments, as he saluted his big summer signing.

“We have to improve. We are soft in some departments,” said City boss Guardiola.

"There are parts we need to be in the competition more. The Premier League doesn’t wait. When you are waiting a while it is difficult.

“It was not a frustration for the goals to happen in set-pieces, it is that we didn’t do what we planned.

“For Haaland, we have not done anything special for him that he didn’t do before. It is important for him to get goals. He has the sense to score goals.

“The third one, to have the quality to be strong then put the ball in the net. The space depends on the movement of the opponents. You have to be patient and have more runners. It gives him more space.”

Guardiola is right to suggest City need to improve in some areas, but they now have a striker who can get them out of games on the rare days when they are not at their best.