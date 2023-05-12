Harry Maguire ‘not good enough’ claims former Manchester United striker

Louis Saha says the time has come for Manchester United's captain to move on

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts at full time after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday April 30, 2023.

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United is under a cloud and now he has been urged to “find another club” this summer.

Former United striker Louis Saha has suggested Maguire’s professionalism after he has been demoted to a back-up defender behind the first choice pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Martinez .

Yet his return to Erik ten Hag’s side after injuires to Martinez and Varane has done little to banish the rumours he will be moved on by United this summer.

Now Saha has suggested Maguire would be wise to kick-start his career away from United after a challenging season.

“Based on his quality, he has to find another club because this season has been awful for him,” Saha told Paddy Power.

“A lot of the confidence at Manchester United comes the front line, but also the defence. We have to wait to see who will start next season alongside Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane. The captain of the club has acted very professionally and did not make any noise or complaints, but it has been tough for him.

"Looking at the midfield area, there is a lot of creativity as well but it’s important to see a very strong pack. They need the balance in defence and midfield.

“There are players, like Scott McTominay and Fred, who can improve and they’re the sort of players who might be wanting to move elsewhere. But with the right tactics, a lot of good things can be done. It’s hugely important to get these types of players on side – without them, you can’t win a title.

What next for Manchester United?

“It’s about how to make them competitive and keep the whole squad on their toes. There is no guarantee at Manchester United; no goalkeeper guarantee, defender guarantee, or captain guarantee, nothing – they don’t deserve it at the moment.

“No one is guaranteed anything at Manchester United right now.”

Saha went on to suggest keeper David De Gea could also be on his way out at United, as Ten Hag needs to upgrade his squad this summer even if they secure a top four finish and secure a return to the Champions League.

“The David de Gea situation is a difficult one because on one hand, he saves his team and he’s able to earn them points but what we want is consistency every game. Now and then he has a bump but that’s the nature of the game,” added Saha.

“If you want to win the title, you need consistency and not three or four mistakes that costs the team a game. If you have a goalkeeper making mistakes, but still score three goals, you don’t really take notice, but De Gea’s mistakes have caused a lot of damage.

“Looking at Erik ten Hag’s style of play, he wants to have a very confident back four who can play the ball and adding a goalkeeper to that is a big part of his plan. I see a problem with De Gea because he has improved over the years, but he’s nowhere near other goalkeepers that we know are very good with their feet, like Ederson.

“De Gea has to improve or accept that he will have competition, and that is totally normal. I had to accept that I wasn’t as mobile as Carlos Tévez, or score as many goals as Ruud van Nistelrooy but it’s healthy to have competition.

“The position of goalkeeper isn’t necessarily the same because mentally, they want to be 100% confident that they’re going to start every game. But that’s Manchester United, it’s normal.

“There are areas on the pitch that Manchester United will always focus on. The spine of the team being the goalkeeper, central defenders, central midfielders and strikers. They need more players throughout the spine of the team.

“For those players who haven’t played many games, and don’t understand the trajectory of the team, they must go on and find another club.

“In this transfer window, the owners must understand that they must make a big statement. They need to look at big signings, change the infrastructure and send a message out that this club is not satisfied with where they are.

“The current owners need to let the club move on to help take the club back to the level it deserves. When you look at the striker situation, it’s important that we look for players that will guarantee goals, which will be so important at the end of the season.”