Harry Maguire is booed by Man United fans in a ‘weird pantomime’ during friendly win
Harry Maguire’s difficult relationship with Manchester United supporters took another turn for the worse after the club captain was mercilessly booed by fans during a pre-season win over Crystal Palace.
United’s front three of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford made light of the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from this tour to each get on the scoresheet in a resounding 3-1 victory that offered a further illustration of the progress being under new manager Erik ten Hag.
But Maguire’s treatment at the hands of vocal sections of the 76,499 crowd, the majority of which was made up by United fans, took some of the gloss off another encouraging performance that also underlined the manager’s exacting demands.
At one point during the match, a pitchside microphone picked up Ten Hag screaming: “What the f*** are you doing?” after the Dutchman vented his displeasure at a particular passage of play.
Read more
Maguire’s name was jeered when the teams were read out before kick-off and the England defender then spent the first 30 minutes of the match listening to his every touch being booed by fans.
Club sources described the scenes as some sort of “weird pantomime” and there was a concentration of supporters near the tunnel area who took it upon themselves to go the other way by showing their support, singing Maguire’s song and cheering the defender. The mood had changed by the time Maguire shot wide after another United attack shortly before half-time.
But he is facing a growing fight for acceptance among fans amid fierce debate about Ten Hag’s decision to retain him as captain for the season ahead. Maguire overcame the boo-boys to produce one of his most assured United displays for months but there are many supporters who do not feel his performances over the past 12 months warrant a regular starting place, let alone the armband, and that his £80 million price tag following a move from Leicester City has afforded him too much protection.
Ten Hag has already indicated that Maguire and new signing Lisandro Martinez – who will be joining imminently from Ajax – will start the season as his first-choice central defensive pairing.
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Boy (16) who had €1k-a-day drug addiction when he was 13 jailed for assaulting teens
'Absolute Pits' | Vogue Williams says she’d never endorse 'bulls**t’ diet pills
predator | Pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney jailed for five years today to be freed HOURS after sentencing
Tooth hurts | Kildare dad claimed gardaí mistook dentures for crack cocaine
Join the Club | Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite spot for a night out in Dublin
family brawl | CAB target and drug trafficker avoids jail for petrol station fight with other ‘grandad’
appeal dismissed | Businessman to be extradited from UK charged over raid in which Gda Adrian Donohoe died
Life-changing | Wexford family collects €5.6m Lotto jackpot
beatiful day | Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shoots latest major film in park on Dublin’s northside
'screwed over' | €743k email fraud man says ‘I’m not part of organised crime gang, just stupid’