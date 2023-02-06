Harry Kane’s gift for Robbie Keane’s son after record breaking goal

Kane moved onto 267 goals for Spurs and beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally that had stood since 1970.

Harry Kane said his record-breaking goal for Tottenham was everything he dreamed about after his winner against Manchester City made him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

The 29-year-old fired into the bottom corner after quarter of an hour to move onto 267 goals for Spurs and beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally that had stood since 1970.

Academy graduate Kane moved level with Greaves with the only goal at Fulham two weeks ago and expressed his delight at becoming Tottenham’s leading marksman with the winner in a big match.

“Yeah it is quite surreal,” Kane said in an on-pitch interview. “Just a magical feeling to do it here, in front of the home fans and to win the game, it was everything I dreamed about.

“I have spoken about doing it over the last couple of weeks and I wanted to do it at this special place and in front of these amazing fans.

“I have been here since I was 11 years old, a lot of hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

“I remember my first Premier League start against Sunderland at White Hart Lane on a Monday night and it wasn’t in my thoughts to reach this target or 200 Premier League goals.

“Just a surreal moment and hard to take it all in now. I am sure when I am a bit older and looking back on my career, it will be something I look back on extremely proud of. To do it in front of my family and friends was incredible.

“To do it in a big game, against a really good side, in an important moment in our season, I couldn’t ask for any more.

“We still have a lot to play for this year, keep the support going and let’s see where it takes us.”

In the dressing room, Kane took a call from Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who is recovering from surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for Conte, praised Kane’s achievement.

“Harry Kane is football. In his DNA, you can smell every time he can show the best football you can see,” the Italian coach said.

“To compare one player like Harry Kane to the top in the history, you have to wait until the end of his career, but we want to enjoy every day to see him like we do normally.”

On the phone call from Conte, Stellini added: “He gave compliments to everyone and especially for Harry for the record he achieved. It was amazing and he gave them day off tomorrow. They enjoy a lot.”

Kane is now also the third player to have reached 200 Premier League goals, but has done so the fastest.

After his momentous day, Kane found time to offer up a signed shirt to Robbie Keane’s son Hudson, with his Mum Claudine posting this image of his day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.