Harry Kane sidesteps questions over his future at Tottenham

Kane has just one year left on his current Spurs contract

Harry Kane has refused to be drawn on his Tottenham future after scoring twice in their final game of the season against Leeds.

Kane's double took his Premier League tally for the season to 30, which is a remarkable achievement given Tottenham's woeful form in the second half of the campaign.

His two goals helped Spurs to seal a 4-1 win against Leeds, which condemned the Yorkshire club to relegation the Championship and now the debate will start over Kane's future.

With just one year left on his current Spurs deal, both the club and possibly the player himself will have a decision to make over his future in the coming weeks, with Manchester United and Chelsea among the clubs being linked with a move for Kane.

Tottenham's all-time record goal scorer sidestepped questions on what happens next in his career, as he insisted his focus is now on the upcoming matches with England.

"It is part and parcel of being a footballer, especially when you are at the top of your game," said Kane, when asked whether he had played his last game for Tottenham.

"I have focused on this season and helping the team as much as possible. I am just looking forward to a nice break and some games with England."

Kane insisted Tottenham's win at Elland Road should not paper over the cracks in what has been a poor season, as the north London club missed out on qualification for European competition next season.

"We were playing for pride today," he added, in an interview with BT Sport.

"We also had the chance to finish seventh but that wasn't the case today. It is about showing the fans some fight and determination.

"It is not an easy place to come away from home. Leeds are fighting for their lives and we put in a great performance. They put a lot of balls into the box and we stood up to that well.

"We were in the lead the week before and didn't finish out the game. When it went 2-1, credit to the boys for staying in the moment. Getting the third goal helped and killed the game off. Overall, we can go away happy.

"It has been a disappointing season. We can't let this win dust over that. A lot to work on. We have had to show fight in some moments. A club this size should not be finishing eighth and we need to go away enjoy a break and look how we can improve."