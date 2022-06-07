Harry Kane salutes his latest milestone as England draw in Germany

MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 07: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Allianz Arena on June 07, 2022 in Munich, Germany. The German national team will play the match in the Womens national kit in support of their upcoming UEFA Womens European Championship campaign. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Harry Kane praised England’s character after they fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw away to Germany in Munich.

Kane’s late spot-kick secured Gareth Southgate’s men a hard-fought Nations League draw in Germany as the skipper became the second man to score 50 goals for England.

“It was really important to show the mentality and even going 1-0 behind, it showed good character from us, away from home, to come back into the game and get a result,” the Three Lions captain told Channel 4.

“We were playing against a very good Germany side and it shows where we are. We still have to make improvements but we are working hard and the World Cup will be here before we know it so we have to keep doing well.”

Kane, who had been denied by Manuel Neuer minutes before his late spot-kick at the Allianz Arena, added: “It was a really nice feeling.

“I had a couple of chances earlier in the game, the first one over the bar and Neuer made a good save for the second so I thought it was maybe one of those days.

“We kept going to be fair, probably played our best football in the last half an hour so physically we were really strong. Yeah, good to get the goal and just a shame we couldn’t nick it at the end.”

Kane’s penalty took him on to 50 goals for England, only three away from Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

After losing away to Hungary on Saturday, Gareth Southgate’s side are off the mark in their Nations League group and face home fixtures with Italy and Hungary during the next week.

“I love scoring goals, I have always loved scoring goals, especially for my country, so whenever I can help my team, that is the most important thing,” added Kane.

“Good to bounce back tonight, not an easy place to come and now we have two games at home to try and get two important wins.”