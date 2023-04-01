Harry Kane future plunged into fresh doubt as Manchester United wait

Record hitman poised to exit Tottenham with Manchester United leading suitors

Chairman Daniel Levy blocked Kane's exit bid in 2021 but will fear losing him for free in 2024

Harry Kane’s Tottenham future has been plunged into fresh doubt, amid renewed claims that he will look to leave the club at the end of this season.

Kane made an attempt to leave Tottenham in the summer of 2021, when Manchester City made a £100million bid to snare the England captain.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked that move, with Kane going on to break Jimmy Greaves’ all-time goal scoring record this season.

Yet with Tottenham in a state of complete turmoil following the exit of boss Antonio Conte and FIFA imposing a global ban on Director of Football Fabio Paratici holding any role in football, their season appears to be unraveling.

Cristian Stellini

Kane will lead Tottenham into battle in tomorrow night’s crucial game against Everton at Goodison Park, yet it may be one of his last appearances for the club.

With his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2024, Kane is expected to inform Spurs chiefs that he will not extend the deal.

And while there have been suggestions that under-fire Spurs chairman Levy will not sanction Kane’s sale next summer, the threat of losing the 29-year-old on a free transfer could shift that position.

Manchester United boss Eric ten Hag has put Kane at the top of their wanted list for this summer’s transfer window, with new owners coming into United certain to be ready to back a move for the striker.

Spurs would demand a fee of around £100million for Kane, with his contract stance piling the pressure on Levy to agree to a sale.

Tottenham’s hopes of hanging on to Kane will be dealt a further blow if they fail to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

And interim head coach Cristian Stellini has insisted there is a determination within his camp to banish the notion that the club are in meltdown.

“No, it’s not a club in crisis,” declared Stellini, who has stepped up from his role as Conte’s assistant to lead the club through to the end of the season.

“Everyone takes the decision for the best and when you take the decision and you follow the process, you are not in crisis.

“We have to be compact and stick together and go ahead and continue to move on and play the match. For us it is important to play the matches and try to win matches to show our desire.

“This is what we do normally and we can not be aware of the decision the club take, but we can be focused only on the pitch.

“This is our job. We are not confused, we are focused on our job.”

The next week will be crucial in the battle to seal a top four finish, with Tottenham’s position set to be clearer once their rivals play games in hand.

Newcastle will overhaul Tottenham in fourth place if they beat Manchester United today.

Then they will face West Ham on Wednesday night followed by a trip to face Brentford next Saturday.

Liverpool are also pushing for fourth spot and face a defining week, with a trip to managerless Chelsea on Tuesday preceding a home game against league leaders Arsenal next Sunday.

If results go against Tottenham, they could be down in sixth place by the time they head into a week that will see them take on Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool at the end of April.

Stellini will be hoping Tottenham’s top four push is still alive after those matches are played and, after the events of the last couple of weeks, nothing is predictable at this club.