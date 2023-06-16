Greece v Ireland: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Ireland need to make their mark in Athens to keep Euro 2024 dreams on track

Stephen Kenny: 'We will be aiming to get that big away win that we need.' Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland continue their Euro 2024 qualifiers this week with a trip to Greece. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Opap Arena in Athens with a 7.45pm Irish time kick-off on Friday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll have team news from both camps on Independent.ie once it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides first met in met on 26th April 2000 in a 1-0 friendly win for Greece. There’s been another two meetings since, a 0-0 draw in 2002 and another 1-0 Greece win in 2012. This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides.

What are the odds?

Greece are favourites at 23/10 with Ireland 5/2 and the draw 21/10.

What are the coaches saying?

Stephen Kenny has insisted he does not feel under any pressure to select teenage sensation Evan Ferguson for the Republic of Ireland.

The 18-year-old has emerged from the Brighton ranks in thrilling fashion this season and his Premier League form was rewarded with a first senior Ireland cap in November before a goal in his maiden start for his country against Latvia in March.

Ferguson’s blossoming talent has prompted excitement back at home and he will hope for a role in Friday night’s key Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Athens.

But asked if the clamour to pick him was a problem, Kenny replied: “No, not at all. At the moment on recent form, he’s in the team on merit. He’s been our best forward, for sure.

“To score a goal in his first game can only give him confidence. I don’t feel any pressure, no. He’s a brilliant addition for us. I’m delighted to have him in the team.”

---

Greece boss Gus Poyet is expecting a significantly different approach at the OPAP Arena – which could only be a third full as the Uruguayan attempts to lure fans back to support the national team – and Kenny did little to disabuse him of the notion.

He said: “France were a penalty shootout away from being double World Cup champions. They are undoubtedly a world-class team, a team that has a lot of world stars in it.

“This is a different game entirely. Greece are on a good run of form, they are a possession-based team as well, they get a high percentage of possession in a lot of their games, they like to dominate possession, they’re expansive.

“We’ve shown the capacity to be like that as well in a lot of games, that’s one of our strengths as well. It’s an intriguing game really.

“Is the approach different? Yes it is, so we’ll have to wait and see how that goes on Friday.”