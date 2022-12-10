Grant Wahl’s brother posts emotional video after journalist's sudden death at the World Cup

American journalist Wahl was tweeting throughout the game in Qatar, with his final message posted after the Dutch side scored a dramatic injury time equaliser.

Tributes have been pouring in after respected football writer Grant Wahl passed away suddenly while he was covering Argentina’s World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands in Qatar on Friday.

American journalist Wahl was tweeting throughout the game in Qatar, with his final message posted after the Dutch side scored a dramatic injury time equaliser to take the game into extra time.

News of his passing came a few hours later, with the journalist who had Covid in August confirming he had been suffering ill-health and fatigue during his long stay in Qatar that included a 17-day run of covering matches.

“My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, dude you are not sleeping enough and it rebelled on me,” Wahl said on his podcast on Thursday.

“So I’ve had a case of bronchitis this week. I’ve been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now.

"I’m feeling better today. I basically cancelled everything on this Thursday that I had and napped.

“And I’m doing slightly better. You can probably tell in my voice that I’m not at 100 percent here.”

US Soccer chiefs issued this statement in tribute to Wahl:

“The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl.

“Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: Teams, players, coaches, and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.

"Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game.

"As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.

“U.S. soccer sends its sincerest condolences to Grant’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and all of his family members, friends and colleagues in the media. And we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on out game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.”

Wahl was an outspoken campaigner against Qatar's opposition to homosexuality and hit the headlines when local authorities order him to remove a rainbow tee-shirt in support of the LGBTQ+ community when he arrived to report on the World Cup.

Now his brother Eric has posted an emotional message, suggesting he fears foul play in the death of his brother.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy.

"He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”