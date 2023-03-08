Graham Potter reacts as Chelsea storm back to seal Champions League win

Blues seal last eight place on dramatic night at Stamford Bridge.

Was this the moment when the tide turned for Graham Potter at Chelsea?

The Blues trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Germany but were relentless in their efforts to turn the tie around in west London, a goal from Raheem Sterling in the first half and a re-taken penalty from Kai Havertz earning a deserved 2-0 win and breathing space at last for Potter.

It was the first time since October that the team had won back-to-back matches, following Saturday’s victory against Leeds, and after two games in four days that had looked set to define whether the board would keep faith with the manager, that faith was vindicated.

Understandably, Potter struggled to contain his joy as he spoke to BT Sport after his best moment yet as Chelsea boss.

"I don’t know how I feel,” he said. “There is a lot of emotion in the body and it’s great for everyone.

"There was a fantastic feeling in the dressing room. We have been through a tough period and this competition means a lot for us. We wanted to progress and get into the last eight and it sets us up for the next few weeks.

"We have to recover and prepare for Saturday when we play Leicester. It is great for the boys, two clean sheets after a tough period. You get that in life and it is about how you respond and the players have been fantastic.

"It was important we put pressure on them and get the crowd with us. It is not easy to do because they are a top team playing with confidence.

"Credit to the players they gave everything and over the two games I thought we deserved to go through.

"It was tense in the end but the boys played fantastic. I am delighted for them to get the win and great for everyone here."

Chelsea’s decisive penalty was retaken after Borussia Dortmund players were adjudged to have encroached into the box, with Potter unable to watch as Havertz converted the spot kick.

"I knew they had encroached. It was him or Reece (James),” he added.

"Sometimes they have to feel it on the pitch. Obviously we have confidence in Kai. I wasn't watching it but delighted when I heard the roar.

"Taking penalties is not for me, so I am in awe of anybody who can.”

Havertz admitted he was relieved to be given a second chance from the penalty spot, as he fired Chelsea into the last eight of the Champions League.

"I was a bit nervous but I scored. I tried to wait and look at the keeper and the second one was a bit easier,” said the Germany international.

"The last two weeks were hard, we lost a lot of games.

"Tonight was important this is a big tournament and it's the last trophy that we can win.

"We showed character and that we want to keep going."