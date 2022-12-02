Graeme Souness points accusing finger over contentious Japan goal
The ball looked to have crossed the byline before Kaoru Mitoma was able to cut back a pass for Ao Tanaka to score from point-blank range.
ITV pundit Graeme Souness is of the mind that "there's something untoward going on" after Japan's controversial winner against Spain in their Group E clash saw Germany crash out of the World Cup.
The referee had original deemed it so before VAR overruled, taking several minutes to confirm the ball had not gone out, to the bewilderment of Souness and his ITV pundit partner Gary Neville.
Souness said: "There's 80 million Germans going mad right now, waiting for a picture that shows that the ball didn't go out of play.'
"Every TV studio, every pundit, everybody who's got an interest will want to see the picture.
"Why are FIFA not showing us something which is so controversial and has cost Germany so dearly? Why are they not showing it to us?'
"We're close to an hour since the incident. The longer they don't produce a picture that shows conclusively that it went out of play, you're left thinking that there's something untoward going on."
The result meant four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out at the group stage for the second tournament running, despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica.
Speaking after the match, Neville was of a different view, in terms of conspiracy theories, said: "I don't believe in conspiracies, I just think that at this tournament they've not demonstrated it [well].
"From that first offside goal disallowed - Ecuador vs Qatar, game one - I've struggled with it and found it uncomfortable that we're not being given the correct angles. It doesn't feel right.
"We've got 100s of cameras in these stadiums where we can't miss anything and yet we've gone backwards in terms of demonstrating decisions. Someone in that VAR has seen something that is absolutely categoric that they should overturn it."
