Glory night for Ireland's women as they qualify for the World Cup finals

Vera Pauw’s side beat Scotland 1-0 to reach World Cup finals.

Ireland’s women footballers are going to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year after a night of glory in Glasgow.

Amber Barrett, from the town of Milford in Donegal which is just down the road from sorrowing Creeslough, scored the only goal of the game in the second half of a play-off at Hampden Park against Scotland.

With Iceland losing in one of the earlier play-offs today, a win was needed to guarantee a place Down Under and the Irish team withstood a late Scottish siege to go through.

Ireland got an early break when goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan brilliantly saved a 13th minute Scottish penalty from Caroline Weir.

Niamh Fahey had handled the ball in the area, but Brosnan came to the rescue with a flying parry to her left.

Ireland had their own first half chances to score, twice Sophie Howard took the ball off the Scots’ goal-line as Ireland pressed and Aine O’Gorman had a great chance off a header, but the ball flew over the crossbar when it seemed easier to score.

But it was Barrett who made the vital breakthrough in the 72nd minute, fastening onto a ball from Denise O’Sullivan and calmly sliding the ball to the Scottish net with their entire defence in pursuit of the Donegal girl.

The Irish goal completely changed the dynamic of the game as the complicated play-off system meant Scotland now needed two goals in 20 minutes to stay in the World Cup.

However they never really threatened the Irish goal, with the excellent Weir unable to get on the ball in space for the home team.