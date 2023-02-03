Gary Neville issues clarification after liking Mason Greenwood tweet

Charges against Mason Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, have been discontinued. Photo: Paul Currie/PA Wire. — © PA

Gary Neville has issued a statement on his Twitter account after he liked a tweet relating to Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Charges including attempted rape and assault against Greenwood have been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greater Manchester Police said criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man had been discontinued as of February 2.

Neville liked a tweet relating to the story and issued this statement on Twitter to clarify his position:

Greenwood, who has been suspended by United since news of his arrest in January last year was confirmed, said in a statement: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”

United also issued a statement, which read: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

Gary Neville

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Bradford-born Greenwood came through the United academy and made his senior debut for the Red Devils in a Champions League victory away to Paris St Germain in March 2019.

He has one senior cap for England, playing in the Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.

Greenwood was charged in October with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the CPS said.

A spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.

“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

The PA news agency understands Greenwood will not return to playing or training while United carry out their own internal investigation.