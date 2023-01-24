Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher make bold Premier League predictions

The Manchester United legend admitted he was “nearly kicked out of Emirates Stadium” after coming under-fire from Arsenal fans on Sunday.

Gary Neville has come under fire from Arsenal fans on Twitter after predicting the title favourites will NOT Win the Premier League title – and he stood by that decision on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

The Manchester United legend admitted he was “nearly kicked out of Emirates Stadium” after coming under-fire from Arsenal fans for refusing to believe their title challenge will be sustained.

Yet Neville has again stated his belief that Manchester City will win the Premier League title, as he gave his predictions for the second half of the season.

"We're so far out - 19 games to go - to be getting asked about this,” said Neville.

"I don't Man City have started yet - they have been messing around. Pep Guardiola has been rotating.

"When they start to purr, I think they'll motor on and put pressure on Arsenal. The run-in doesn't start until April."

Despite his doubts over Arsenal’s ability to last the pace in the title race, Neville believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be crowned as Manager of the Year.

"You talk about young managers breaking towards the 'super-managers' like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte - league winners - it's so tough. And Arteta has got an unbelievable chance,” he added.

"If you win the league with Arsenal you are into Barcelona and Real Madrid territory where you could achieve something magical.

"Even if Arsenal finish third this season, I still think Arteta would deserve to be manager of the year.

"When we started this season, I thought he might be in big trouble, so to finish in the top three would be a fantastic season."

Neville’s fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher is backing Arsenal to win the Premier League, but the Liverpool legend is not expecting his former club to revive their season.

"It's not just the points gap but it's Arsenal's performances in big games," he said, explaining his decision to back the Gunners.

"They aren't just getting over the line, they are streets ahead of the opposition.

"The Champions League will be a factor for City. Once they start getting to the quarter and semi-finals in April, those City players will be focusing on the Champions League. I just think Arsenal will pip them.

"On the top four, I’ve gone for Newcastle to get the fourth spot ahead of Tottenham.

"Liverpool won't get top four this season. I just don't see them coming back into it.”