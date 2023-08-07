Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher exchange verbal blows over Liverpool’s owners

Liverpool’s owners are coming under fire from the club’s fans after another quiet summer in the transfer market, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher stirring the pot with some feisty comments on social media.

The Sky Sports duo are preparing to return to our screens when the new Premier League campaign gets underway this weekend, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp needing big money backing as he looks to rebuild his squad.

The exits of captain Jordan Henderson and his long-time midfield colleague Fabinho to the Saudi Arabian league last month has left Klopp’s squad depleted heading into the new campaign.

Liverpool are negotiating with Southampton over a deal for midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Carragher suggesting they should be targeting a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Neville was quick to react as he suggested Carragher has been making excuses for Liverpool’s owners as they fail to back manager Klopp, with the response not long in coming.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are growing increasingly frustrated by the prudent financial approach of the club’s owners at the Fenway Sports Group, with a slow start to the new season liable to see fans turn on the American paymasters controlling the finances at Anfield.