Gary Lineker’s bold Evan Ferguson call as he scores another Premier League goal

Spurs legend Lineker urges his former club to sign Brighton and Ireland striker Ferguson

Ireland's Evan Ferguson was on target on the opening day of the new Premier League season against Luton

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson got his Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a goal for Brighton against Luton and his strike inspired Gary Lineker to suggest he could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham.

Ferguson scored an injury time goal for Brighton as they beat Luton 4-1 on the opening day of the season, with Tottenham legend Lineker quick to pour praise on the striker by suggesting he could be a candidate to replace Kane at his former club.

Kane sealed a £100million switch to Bayern Munich on Saturday, leaving a huge void in the Tottenham line-up.

Former England captain Lineker praised Ferguson on his social media feed earlier this year and he did so again after his latest goal.

Brighton have already sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and this summer and are in the process of selling midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in a British record deal, so they will not be keen to lose another of their star names.

Yet it seems the exits of key players this summer has not affected manager Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, as he saluted the performance of his team as they saw off newly promoted Luton.

"I think we played well. In the first half we could move the ball faster,” said De Zebri.

"The first half was important to prepare the second half. We had a lot of chances to score in both halves. We have to improve to score more goals, especially for the attackers.

"They threatened from set pieces but for the rest I think we played well in defensive phase. If you ask me if it was one of the best games in my time I say no. We have lost three important players and we need to reach the same level. It is normal first game is difficult.

"We are building a stronger squad. We will play 60 games this season and we have to be ready to play every three days. It will not be a clear first XI. The most important thing is that all players feel inside of our idea and target."

On Moises Caicedo he added: "He wants to leave. If Moises wants to leave then it is not on my focus. My focus is on my players and my work. What I can improve. If we win the next game, we will start very strong."

De Zebri may not welcome Lineker’s comments on his striker, but is is clear that Ferguson has an increasingly high profile army of admirers.