GAA accuses Virgin Media of 'factual errors' as GAAGO controversy intensifies

A general view of a GAAGO microphone as Limerick manager John Kiely was interviewed before the Munster SHC clash with Clare recently. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The war of words over the GAA’s decision to move high-profile Munster hurling matches behind a GAAGO paywall has intensified this evening.

Croke Park has now issued a statement slamming Virgin Media TV for its intervention into a debate that has dominated the airwaves in recent days.

This comes as Sports Minister Catherine Martin told the Dáil this afternoon that more GAA games could be made free-to-air “in the near future” as the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Sport will now call in sporting bodies and TV broadcasters in the wake of the row.

Virgin Media had yesterday suggested that the GAA "did not approach other broadcasters" to see if they were interested in broadcasting games after their existing deal with Sky finished at the end of the 2022 season.

But in a stinging retort, the GAA issued the following statement:

“On Tuesday May 9, VMTV (Virgin Media Television) issued a statement that called into question the integrity of the GAA media rights process.

“The statement contained several factual errors and misleading comments.

“The GAA contacted VMTV and requested that they correct their statement. Since this has not been forthcoming, the GAA, reluctantly, issues the following to correct the record.

Strategically, the GAA media rights are designed to:

a) Maximise coverage. We bias toward ‘Free To Air’.

b) Support the Irish language. We bias toward TG4.

c) Generate a fair commercial value for our rights. We seek to keep commercial tension to the fore by seeking an agile, competent third party.

1. From as early as February 2021, the GAA contacted VMTV and other parties to gauge their interest in acquiring rights packages that would become available in the renewal of the GAA media rights in 2022. The initial call was followed up by a detailed description of the various packages available.

2. Thereafter followed several meetings, telephone calls, emails and document exchanges between the parties.

3. The GAA did not receive a formal bid from VMTV or an expression of interest.

4. In June 2022, VMTV were again contacted to clarify that they did not intend to make a bid. VMTV were clear that their model was not to acquire rights but rather to acquire ‘ready to go’ packages, ie productions which don’t require outside broadcast set-ups for live match coverage.

5. In short, VMTV were afforded every opportunity to discuss options, variations to packages and to submit a confidential offer. VMTV chose not to bid.

6. GAA continued discussions with other parties.

7. Specifically in respect of one party, the GAA was unable to deliver Sky’s preferred selection as strategically we wanted greater free to air coverage for our National League Package. These rights subsequently went to TG4 and RTÉ. Whilst Sky did bid for a lesser package, the GAA decided to progress with GAAGO.

This was because GAAGO could facilitate greater flexibility on match schedules, provide coverage for an additional 24 games and offer the opportunity for more flexible pricing for viewers and members. The finances involved were in fact similar.”

The GAA statement, issued by director of communications Alan Milton, concludes that “recently GAAGO has been the subject of considerable commentary and we will conduct a comprehensive review of its operation at season end.”

The Oireachtas Media and Sport Committee has on Wednesday agreed to hold hearings with broadcasters and sports bodies on the broadcasting of Irish sport in the wake of the controversy.

There were heated exchanges at a private meeting of the committee in Leinster House on Wednesday with Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews calling for the immediate hauling in of RTÉ and GAA representatives, according to sources present, over the failure to broadcast significant GAA matches.

However, some Government representatives on the committee, including Fianna Fáil Senator Shane Cassells and Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy, argued against such an approach pointing out that other sporting organisations have pay-per-view deals in place such as the League of Ireland with LOITV.

A compromise was ultimately reached with the committee deciding on the recommendation of Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne to hold hearings on the broader issue of broadcasting of sports.

The three main sporting bodies, the GAA, the FAI and IRFU will be called in along with broadcasters including RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, TG4, as well as national and local radio stations are likely to be invited to appear before the committee in the coming weeks.

Also on Wednesday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said laws can be changed to protect matches from being paywalled.

He has also rejected suggestions that the TV licence should be reduced by €50 in the Budget until the row over matches on GAAGO being behind a paywall is solved.

“The Government have brought in regulations in the past as to what games cannot be viewed behind a paywall,” Mr Martin said.

“That’s an issue that Government keeps under review."

He said the “wider issue” of sport and citizen access is “a very real political issue”.

“[The public] pay the licence fee and I think there would have been an expectation among the public in terms of access to championship hurling and Gaelic football as well.

“I think that issue needs to be reviewed, in my view.”

He said he is “not comfortable” with the public being denied access to very significant games, saying that children and elderly people may not be able to access GAAGO.