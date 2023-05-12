Full quotes from Jurgen Klopp’s latest Liverpool press conference

Reds boss spoke about his side’s top four hopes and looked back on a troubled season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Leicester on Monday and this is what he had to say:

Does the team’s current form set a tone for next season?

Yeah, it must. It’s a must. Look, when you just play a bad season – what we did until a few weeks ago – with some highlights, which makes it a bit more difficult to understand really, it makes you even more angry when you think about it, ‘We can play like this but most of the time we played like that?’ So that’s really not cool. So this period is super-important for us because it gives us a massive hint how it could look, and we all know we are in [the] early stages, we have to improve, we have to train a lot, work a lot and to make things more natural and more clear for the boys what we want exactly.

Have you already started planning for next season?

It’s so important that we started it early, and not have to play a season and end up in position 10 or 11 and from the first day we have to prove that everything changed because we have a pre-season – but then the season starts and everything needs then time that we really can use it in the most difficult competition in the world, in the Premier League, and that’s what we will see. But that everybody knows already we go in the right direction is really helpful.

Has it helped to have a full week on the training ground between matches?

It’s all fine, I love the rhythm with the three games a week. But from time to time it makes massive sense – we don’t open that box now but we spoke a lot about that we in general don’t have enough time to train with the boys, that we play all the time and there must be a change with the schedule. That was obviously not our subject this season because we left all the other competitions pretty early but in a successful season it’s brutal. When you have it, you have to use it and that’s what we try. Now we have time again and that’s what we try to use obviously. I want to see that we trained the full week together, I want to see that in the next week, I want to see little changes, I want to see improvement, that’s true. For that, we have to do the right stuff in training and so far this week I’m pretty confident we did that. That doesn’t mean we will just fly over the Leicester team, no, we have to be ready for a proper fight. But in decisive moments we need to have common solutions and that’s what we are working on.

How do you reflect on the season?

We play a really bad season – and I think everybody in this room agrees – and now we have 62 points, so it’s strange. There is still quality in the boys, in us, and I’m really happy that we could show up a little bit. Wherever it will end up, it’s really not about that. I know everybody wants to go now to the Champions League, but it’s just not really likely. That’s the situation we created. But to show up and show again that we are able to do special things, I’m really happy about. Winning six games in a row is special and if it would be easy, we would have done it much more often, other teams would have done it much more often. Adding the seventh on it is even more difficult and eight or nine really difficult because it’s football and the other teams prepare as well for the games and they have as well their targets and all these kind of things, so that makes it really difficult. But this part of the season obviously gave us a clear sign, ‘OK, we are still there. Not everything is bad about us and around us. Now we had a bad season, that’s it, but let’s see what we can make of it.’

You have overcome big odds to secure success the past, so does that help now?

It’s not that we mention it but everybody who was involved in these moments will never forget it in our entire lives, that’s how it is. That means it’s part of us. Yeah, you are right, we were around when miracles happened, that’s true, but it was then still in our hands. So, we had to score against West Brom (in 2021) obviously and we had to win against Barcelona (in 2019). Now we have to win but that would not mean that anything changed [if] the other teams win all their games. That’s a difference. I know that weeks ago it was completely out of sight – I couldn’t see it at all – but that didn’t mean that we will not try to get closer. That’s the only thing we did, we got closer.

Can you overhaul Manchester United to finish fourth?

It’s more likely that they will do it and I respect that. If they finish the season above us, they deserve it and that’s how I see it.