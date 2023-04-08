Frank Lampard’s verdict after his Chelsea return ends in despair

Chelsea firing blanks again as they lose at Wolves

Frank Lampard admitted his Chelsea side were not good enough as his second coming as Blues manager ended with a 1-0 defeat against Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’ stunning strike gave the hosts another survival lifeline and kept Chelsea rooted in turmoil.The poor visitors, on their third manager of the season after Graham Potter’s sacking last Sunday, turned to Lampard on Thursday in a bid to save their wretched season.

Co-owner Todd Boehly would have expected a reaction – or at the very least to see Chelsea regroup – but he got another limp performance as they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League.

"We have players here who are finding their feet in English football, but we are Chelsea and we have to find ways to win," declared Lampard.

"I thought the performance in the first half was 70% or so. It was enough for it to be an even game and there was a rocket from them out of nowhere.

"In the second half there was more energy, more chances and we got more people in the box.

"We have been working here for one or two days and it's about getting an understanding of that and the mindset of the team.

"There has been a lot of change and that's not an excuse but things need to improve and I think that performance summed it up. I have to get an understanding of it.

"When I say mindset, it's not necessarily a negative. You have to get used to winning and make it a habit. Credit to Wolves , they were physical and stuck in for a win.

"We will work and recreate. We will get into those positions and repeat it. Maybe there's a feeling you won't score. I've been there before and as a club we need to address it.

"It's not where the club wants to be but it's the reality and we have to work through it. You have to get to a point where you can move forward. We need to lift it more than we did today."

While Graham Potter was criticised for his apparent lack of passion after his side's relentless setbacks, Lampard's comments sounded like the words of a Chelsea manager who has to expect more than this set of highly paid players are producing.

Lampard called for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 22 minutes left but the striker, without a goal since October or a start since November, made little difference.

Time eventually ran out and, excluding youth product Trevoh Chalobah, Lampard introduced £207.5million worth of talent from the bench without success – only underlining Chelsea’s disastrous campaign as Wolves held firm.

This defeat ensures Chelsea head into their final eight games of the season in the bottom half of the table and Lampard is now turning his attention to Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

"The Real Madrid game has to be the focus now,” added Lampard.

"It’s a different competition and it will be a very different game, so we have to go to Madrid and play like a Chelsea side.

"That means being fully committed to every challenge and setting high standards.

"There is a reason why I'm in this job and a reason why this team are where they are in the Premier League."