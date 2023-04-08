Frank Lampard was booked to work on Real Madrid v Chelsea before role change

Lampard was appointed as Chelsea interim boss following the sacking of Graham Potter

Frank Lampard had been signed up to work as a TV pundit for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid - but now he will be in a very different position on the touchline as the Blues interim manager.

After an extraordinary week of developments, Lampard was re-hired by Chelsea to fill the void created by the club's decision to sack Graham Potter.

That means he has been forced to pull out of his TV role with BT Sport after the unexpected turn of events.

Lampard will now lock horns with his old Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti on one of the biggest stages in world football and he insists his struggling side can be competitive against the reigning European champions.

"I'm not naive, Real Madrid is a huge football club, the current Champions League winners, fantastic team, but we have a chance," states Lampard.

"I'm not going to sit here and make crazy suggestions about that and what might be in that difficult semi-final and then the final.

"That's far away and my job is to go step by step. Of course, having played a part and coached in the Champions League here for two years I know what to expect.

"When I left, the club went on to achieve something special by winning the trophy that season, so anything is possible.

"Those things are in the past for me, but I'm excited fighting in that competition again with my club."

Chelsea insiders have now suggested Lampard could have a role to play in the club's future beyond his interim spell as manager in May.

Ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, recently sacked Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino remain the front runners to land the role permanently.

Yet Lampard could have a role on the coaching staff of the next manager or working alongside owners Todd Bohely and Behdad Eghbali, as they look to regain some credibility after a chaotic first year in charge.

Chelsea's owners have fired Thomas Tuchel and Potter, with those decisions resulting in huge compensation pay-outs.

They have also spent in excess of £600million of new signings, many of whom have struggled to settle at the club.

Lampard's task is to piece together at jigsaw that was too complex for Potter's managerial skills, with next Wednesday's game in Madrid his first big test.

Manchester City will also continue their pursuit of a first Champions League crown when they take on Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering quarter-final on Tuesday.

Tuchel made his return to management after his sacking at Chelsea by taking over at Bayern Munich last month.

Now he will aim to follow a script he wrote when he replaced Lampard at Chelsea mid-way through the 2020/21 season, as he went on to guide the Blues to Champions League glory.

City are the 9/4 favourites to finally end their long wait for Champions League glory, with runway Italian league leaders Napoli the darks horses in this season's competition as 7/2 second favourites.

Napoli travel to Milan to take on their Italian rivals in the first leg of their tie on Wednesday, with Benfica and Inter Milan completing the Champions League quarter-final line-up.