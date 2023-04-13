Frank Lampard sounds the Chelsea rallying cry after Real Madrid defeat

Defending European champions will take a 2-0 lead with them to Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard urges his players to believe “special things can happen” after they lost their first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Chelsea had Ben Chilwell sent off as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last eight tie.

The visitors were already a goal down in the Bernabeu when Chilwell was red carded for a foul on Real forward Rodrygo just before the hour, after Karim Benzema had scored his 89th goal in the competition to give his team a half-time lead.

At that stage, Chelsea looked happy to escape with a one-goal deficit ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, but Real doubled the size of their task when Marco Asensio fired in a second 16 minutes from the end.

Interim boss Lampard acknowledged before the game that Real were favourites and his words were borne out ruthlessly by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who inflicted as emphatic a two-goal defeat as Chelsea have suffered in this competition.

Yet Lampard remained upbeat as he looked ahead to the second leg in London next week.

“I'm proud of the 10 men,” said Lampard. “The disappointing thing is we give away a set-piece and switch off.

"I don't think they carved us open at 10 men. That was due to spirit. We had our chances - Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount.

"Some good things but the result is the reality. Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. We have to believe.

"There is a lot there for us, as good a team as they are. There's a bit of a lack of belief. The players don't know how good they are.

"There was some good in there. Next week will be a big fight.

"I've been involved in those nights at Stamford Bridge. We keep going."

Karim Benzema, right, was on target for Real Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA) — © Isabel Infantes

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti also had a warning for his players, as he insisted their comfortable first leg lead is not enough to ensure passage to the semi-finals.

"I know football really well. My players understand there is another 90 minutes to play. It will be difficult and we have to be ready,” said the former Chelsea manager.

"Don't forget that Chelsea are a good team with good players. We won 2-0 and took advantage of this game. It is not done yet. We need to fight and sacrifice at Stamford Bridge. This is normal, it is the quarter-final of the Champions League. We are satisfied for the game. It was a good game and we need to be ready for the next one.

"When we played against 10 men they put in a low block and it was not easy to find a solution. We spent a lot of energy in the game to press high. At the end, we were not so fresh to find a solution. But the result and performance were good.

"I have good memories of Frank Lampard. A fantastic player. I hope for them, he will be a fantastic manager. Not necessarily on Tuesday!”