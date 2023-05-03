Frank Lampard sets unwanted record after Chelsea lose at Arsenal

Lampard has now lost his last ten matches as a manager with Everton and Chelsea

Arsenal stormed back to the top of the Premier League with a fine return to form against beleaguered London rivals Chelsea.

Having not won any of their past four games, the Gunners eased to a 3-1 victory to leapfrog Manchester City for at least the next 24 hours.

Captain Martin Odegaard hit a brace as Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the points before the interval, with Chelsea slipping to a sixth successive defeat under interim boss Lampard.

Recalled Noni Madueke at least hit a rare consolation goal for the Blues, who have now lost six of their past seven meetings with Arsenal.

While it was a night to remember for skipper Odegaard, it was one his predecessor will want to forgot in a hurry, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starting for Chelsea for the first time since facing Arsenal on November 6 but lasting just 45 minutes before being substituted.

Aubameyang’s demise has mirrored that of Chelsea, who are in danger of slipping towards the relegation zone with just four games left to play of a desperate season.

Lampard’s personal statistics are also alarming, with his record over his last 20 games as a manager at Everton and Chelsea as bad as any manager in Premier League history.

"We weren't good enough, we were too nice to play against, too passive. In possession we weren't playing balls over their press, or winning second balls,” said Lampard after this latest defeat.

"Chelsea have been a big success for 20 years domestically and in the Champions League, at the moment we're not in that position. But from the moment I've been here it's been evident we're too nice as a team. We can't change things overnight but we better get their quickly because we have another game at the weekend and games to come.

"The passive nature of our game you can attribute it to many things. There's the easy go to that the players don't care enough, but they do care. You can be low on confidence but still show a dynamic side to your games. All the things we spoke about before the game we didn't do.

"We're a little bit conditioned at the moment which makes us too nice to play against. Maybe it was a different gap years ago but that's football. We have to think of ourselves and perform to a level. From what this season tells you, from start to finish, we have to find the reasons quickly. It's not an overnight fix.”

Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appiointed as Chelsea manager, but Lampard admits there will be no quick fix for a team in a real state of turmoil.

"This is something that really has to be corrected,” he added. “There are a lot of parts to it. Arsenal are a team that has been building for three years. They work on an idea and a way. For me it's impossible to come in for three weeks and work on those things.

"The main answer is simple. We have to do the basics better and then we'll get some progress. It's clear tonight for me. The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it's the reality. It's what I've come in to.

"Football moves quickly, we have to be aggressive about it. It's a collective, a performance. I don't believe players aren't caring. I don't believe that. The standards are clear."