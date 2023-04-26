Frank Lampard offers up excuses as Chelsea misery deepens

Blues lose 2-0 at home to Brentford as Mauricio Pochettino is poised to take over

Brentford took a lead through Cesar Azpilicueta’s first-half own goal when substitute Bryan Mbeumo ran half the length of the pitch, unchallenged by anybody in blue, to slam home and condemn the hosts to a sixth winless game in a row on this ground.

The numbers are worthy of the crisis in which Chelsea find themselves. The team have scored one goal in their last seven games, and are winless in eight.

Such have Chelsea’s ambitions receded that a top-half finish in the Premier League from this point would rank as a success, but even that abridged, constricted dream appears vanishingly unlikely after this.

"I feel for the players a bit,” declared Lampard, who could be replaced imminently as Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be named as Chelsea’s permanent manager.

"In terms of the game we controlled it possession wise. Brentford are good at what they do. The details of the game are pretty clear, we are lacking the belief at the top end of the pitch today, because we were there a lot. So you lose the game.

"This is not a sob story but everything is going against us. That game was a clear one because even though we didn't create big chances we were always control.

"It is a really difficult run in. Some players came in today and did alright so maybe it is time to see them a bit more. At the moment I can't complain about the application of the squad.

"In a moment where we are at, we played very well with a back three against Real Madrid. The fear is can you create enough and in a confident moment and more dynamic at the top of the pitch it is maybe a game we win.

"This club has been through many, many good moments in recent times and this moment is tough. We would love a magic wand and a magic moment but it doesn't come in football because the Premier League is tough. We have to fight for our moment.

"It is the same story, keep going and keep working. This isn't an easy moment in the season when a club is used to winning a lot but those aims and goals are not there."