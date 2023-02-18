Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu found dead following earthquake in Turkey

He made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017.

Christian Atsu has died following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey, his agent has said.

According to a post from Nana Sechere on Twitter, the former Newcastle midfielder’s body has been found 12 days on from the disaster in Turkey and Syria which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” said Sechere in a post published to his Twitter account on Saturday.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Ghana international Atsu, who was 31, had been playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

He made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017.

Atsu also had loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth while contracted to Chelsea.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted a picture of Atsu alongside the message: “RIP my friend.”