Former Miss Croatia threatening to take her World Cup exposure to the next level
Now she is suggesting her eye-catching presence in Qatar could be about to go to the next level as her nation prepare to take on Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.
She has captured headlines aplenty after pushing Qatar's public decency rules to the limit and now former Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll, could be set for her most daring stunt yet.
Fans attending the World Cup were advised to be respectful of Qatar’s rules that require women and men to wear suitable clothing while in public, yet Miss Knoll has tested those laws by appearing in a series of revealing outfits both inside grounds for World Cup matches and in photo shoots in Qatar.
A Croatian flag bikini has been her trademark look since her arrival in Qatar and now the 2016 Miss Croatia winner is ready to go to the next level.
"First I was thinking if the World Cup is happening there, they for sure will allow everything to make it comfortable for all fans without any of their restrictions,” said Miss Knoll.
"Then I heard about the rules and I was shocked. In the dress code you're forbidden from showing your shoulders, knees, belly and neck. I was like 'omg I don't even have clothes covering that all'."
When asked what she will wear if Croatia stuns the football world and wins the final in Qatar next Sunday, she offered up this response: "If that happens, the flag falls…"
It remains to be seen how Qatari authorities will be react to Miss Knoll if she reveals any more flesh, but the cameras will certainly be trained on her if Croatia continue their winning run at the World Cup.
