Former Ireland defender on why Liverpool and Man City may be the best Premier League sides of all-time

Ex-Ireland star Delaney feels City and Pool can duel for the treble

They are setting standards that were impossible to imagine over the first 25 years of the Premier League era –and now Manchester City and Liverpool are ready to cement their greatness.

That’s the verdict of former Ireland defender Damien Delaney, who has given his predictions on the new season in an exclusive interview with the Sunday World.

While Manchester United’s Treble winners of 1999, Arsenal’s unbeaten champions of 2004 and Chelsea’s great sides under Jose Mouriho may lay claim to records that are comparable to City and Liverpool’s current sides, the statistics confirm Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have taken the game to a new level.

The top four points hauls in the 30 years of the Premier League are all owned by City and Liverpool in recent years, with former Crystal Palace defender Delaney telling us Guardiola and Klopp’s teams are in a league of their own.

“What we are seeing from Manchester City and Liverpool, year after year, is just phenomenal – and, on points alone, they have to be considered to be the best teams we have seen in the Premier League,” Delaney told us at a Virgin Media event.

“When Manchester United did the Treble in 1999, it was a huge deal and no one has done it since.

“Then Arsenal went through the entire season unbeaten and everyone said that was the best achievement.

“Now we are in an era when 95 points has become the norm to win the Premier League title, but that is not normal.

“Throw in the fact that City and Liverpool are competing for the Champions League, winning the FA Cup and League Cup every year and you have statistics that are hard to get your head around. It’s just astonishing.

“To maintain that level of consistency, year after year, is truly incredible – and the managers and players at City and Liverpool deserve so much credit.

"I can see one of them matching Manchester United’s Treble-winning season at some point – and it could happen this season.”

Delaney went on to suggest the pragmatic and clinical approach of Guardiola and Klopp is the primary reason why these two teams have touched perfection over the last five years, with that balance so crucial in the current game.

Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rafael Benitez are among the managers that have tried and failed to get the best out of players during the period when City and Liverpool have been ruling the roost.

That has led Delaney to conclude the top two managers in the English game have found a balance that is hard to identify.

“These two managers have that likeable streak in them, but they also have that ruthless touch,” he continued.

“You see Guardiola having a laugh with Jack Grealish in the City trophy parade a couple of months back, and the players clearly enjoy being around the manager.

“Then you look at the rapport Klopp has with his Liverpool players, and it is easy to see why they are willing to give everything for them to win.

“They have a human connection with their players and you need that in the modern game. It’s important to have that balance these days.

“It can get out of hand very quickly if players think they have the upper hand over a manager, and we saw that at Manchester United just last season.

“What Guardiola and Klopp have is the perfect blend of humility, and decisiveness when they need it, and that’s the winning formula.”

This may be the opening monyhof the new season, but Delaney is convinced we are already looking at a two-team title race, with the fine line between City and Liverpool adding to the intrigue.

“It’s absolutely between the big two once again,” added the Cork-born former defender, who has become an outstanding pundit since hanging up his playing boots in 2019. “They are far and away the best teams in England and, not only have they improved their squads this season, but they have done it without spending too much money.

“Manchester City’s freshening up the squad has been brilliant. They have recouped over £100million in fees by selling Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Gavin Bazunu and they bring Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips in for less than that. It’s incredible business.

Virgin Media analyst Damien Delaney.

“Sterling has been a star man for them and clearly the decision was made to let him go, because he wasn’t going to be starting many games this season.

“Jesus was another one that needed to move on, because Pep Guardiola was playing without a lead striker for most of last season, and now he has Haaland to play that role when needed.

“They have also brought in Phillips from Leeds, so I’d say they have improved their squad and they are in profit on transfers.

“Squads can get a little stale and City maybe needed a change, and that’s what they have done this summer.

“Liverpool have done something similar. They have brought in a top young forward in Darwin Nunez and funded his arrival by selling Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams, with a few more exits likely to follow.

“Spurs are the one team that might be able to get into the mix and I’d certainly fancy them to finish in the top four with Antonio Conte pulling their strings.

“But getting the 95 points you need to win the title these days is so tough, and I don’t see Tottenham getting to that level.

“City just about came out on top last year and I would just about go with them to repeat that, but this is a race that will be decided by a nose.

“The winter World Cup is a spanner in the works that could have an impact on this Premier League season, but Liverpool and City have amassed squads that are just fantastic.”

MOST POINTS IN A PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON

Man City: 100 (2017/18) Liverpool: 99 (2019/20) Man City: 98 (2018/19) Liverpool: 97 (2081/19) Chelsea: 95 (2004/05) Chelsea: 93 (2016/17) Man United: 91 (1999/2000) Chelsea: 91 (2005/06) Arsenal: 90 (2003/04) Man United: 90 (2008/09)