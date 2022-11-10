Former Donegal football manager Jim McGuinness in the frame for Finn Harps job

Jim McGuinness is in the frame for the position of Finn Harps manager after the departure of Ollie Horgan.

The Donegal club are looking for a new man after Horgan, who was the longest-serving boss in the league, exited after a nine-year stint, with relegation from the Premier Division resulting in a mutual agreement on a change of direction.

All-Ireland-winning Donegal boss McGuinness is open to taking a role in the League of Ireland and is on the radar of Harps as they consider possible candidates. However, it remains to be seen if the Harps project would appeal to him, with McGuinness asserting last week that he would be very careful about his next step.

The 49-year-old was linked with a return to his old inter-county position over the winter but stressed after the appointment of Paddy Carr that he remained committed to his adopted sport.

McGuinness worked with Celtic before a stint in China as an assistant manager. That led to a short-lived stay in charge of US side Charlotte Independence in 2019.

He is in the process of completing his pro licence and has worked with the Derry City underage set-up, while eyeing up various senior roles in the league without anything coming to fruition.

In his younger days, McGuinness had a brief stint on the Harps backroom team, working under Anthony Gorman in 2006.

“The soccer journey is alive,” he told Donegal Live last week. “The League of Ireland season is finished now, so we’ll see what happens on that front. I’ll see what is possible outside of the country as well. I’m always waiting for the right opportunity. It needs to be the right opportunity. I won’t just jump into a job.”