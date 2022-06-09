Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon on three-year deal
Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has rejoined Lyon on a three-year deal.
The 31-year-old former France international was a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Premier League club, which officially expires on June 30.
Ligue 1 side Lyon confirmed on Thursday morning that they had resigned the player they sold to the Gunners in 2017.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
A club statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais are very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of Alexandre Lacazette, a product of the club’s academy, for the next three seasons.
“Out of contract at English club Arsenal, the French international has signed a three-year deal through June 30, 2025.”
Lacazette joined Arsenal on a five-year deal from Lyon for a club record £46.5million in the summer of 2017 and scored 71 goals in 206 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.
At the time of his move to London, he had won 11 senior caps for France and has since made a further five appearances.
Lacazette scored six goals and made eight assists in 36 appearances for Arsenal during the 2021-22 season as they finished fifth in the Premier League, just missing out on a Champions League place.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home