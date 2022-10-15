Forget about stopping Erling Haaland and focus on Man City's kingpin

Kevin De Bruyne is on the verge of being recognised as the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, facing, embraces Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne after scoring the opening goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Sevilla and Manchester City in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Breton) — © AP/PA Images

There is an obsession with how any team can stop Erling Haaland. To do so, you must first achieve the near impossible and stop Kevin De Bruyne.

Many will say he is there already. No player has created more goals in English football in a single season (20 in the 2019/’20 campaign) since assists were officially recorded and De Bruyne is the footballer who defines a glorious Pep Guardiola era.

De Bruyne belongs alongside Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Yaya Touré, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes as the most celebrated Premier League midfielders, but he still needs to fill a gap in his CV to cement a position as the number one. The greatest players have either won the Champions League or dominated a World Cup.

Of all the legends mentioned above, De Bruyne’s game is most similar to that of Gerrard, even if the teams and circumstances in which they played are incomparable. We can analyse their range of passing and shooting accuracy from all distances and see the resemblance.

If I was to choose an all-time Premier League XI, De Bruyne and Gerrard would be in my midfield alongside Keane.

Where they differ is that Gerrard’s career is celebrated for iconic moments in Europe, none more so than the Champions League final in Istanbul. Keane’s blockbuster performance – the one for which he is most remembered – was for Manchester United in their famous win in Juventus in 1999.

De Bruyne is still waiting for the same career-defining night in the biggest club competition. Once he has that, all bets are off about whether he tops the list.

His place in Manchester City history and in the Premier League Hall of Fame is secure. The argument that he is already the best there has ever been based solely on domestic performance is compelling.

But achieving the same status in the eyes of UEFA and FIFA requires him to make an imprint on their competitions. Doing that is as hard as it gets, opportunities limited in a career to play in Champions League finals, or in the latter stages of a World Cup.

The next six months present De Bruyne with another chance and he looks like he is at the peak of his power to do it. Belgium are unlikely to win the World Cup in Qatar, but there is no reason why De Bruyne cannot be the most talked about footballer in the world after it. You do not necessarily have to lift the World Cup to be the player everyone most remembers. Think of Johan Cruyff in 1974 or Zico in 1982. Nobody heading to Qatar will be playing football at a higher level than De Bruyne.

The Belgian has another underestimated but endearing quality. We have seen more evidence recently about how the world’s greatest footballers can occasionally possess an ego which matches the size of their talent; their gripes are tolerated because of what they bring on the pitch.

Mbappe can fire France to more World Cup glory — © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Look at the circus surrounding Kylian Mbappé this week.

Whatever the merits of the French striker’s complaints about life at Paris Saint-Germain, those closest to Mbappé are creating the impression that he is bigger than his club. Even if the headlines are negative, it puts Mbappé front and centre of attention, ensuring he is talked about and consistently described as one of the world’s best.

De Bruyne is high quality, low maintenance. That makes him a manager’s dream, but may also have contributed to him not being as acclaimed so much beyond England and Belgium for his extraordinary abilities. He does not seek the limelight beyond his on-field appearances.

In England, De Bruyne is on his way to being Player of the Year again, depending on whether voters prefer the goalscorer or the man who is creating most of the goals.

With Haaland, De Bruyne has been given the perfect playmate, the Norwegian’s spectacular introduction to English football aided by a playmaker who already has nine assists this season and is well on course to break the all-time record of 20 in a single campaign which he shares with Thierry Henry. Even when considering Haaland’s brilliance, if Guardiola was asked which of his stars he would least want to lose there is no guarantee he would choose the striker above his midfielder.

Erling Haaland: Everyone wants to see him

De Bruyne’s passing range is off the scale in its magnificence, the best we have ever seen in English football. The weight of his delivery is like an elite golfer who instinctively knows the right club.

Perhaps the biggest tribute he can be paid is that he is even on a different level to the great David Silva, who for years was the midfielder who made City tick.

De Bruyne hurts defences more. He has more career assists than Silva in fewer games.

When Jürgen Klopp prepared for games against City over the last five seasons, you can be certain De Bruyne is the player he wishes he had at Anfield.

In those seasons where both sides collected over 90 points, De Bruyne was the only difference between Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s starting XI.

Throughout the period in which Liverpool and City have gone head-to-head, it is the presence of De Bruyne which consistently dragged City across the line when the title race went to the final minute – his ability to pick the right pass at the right moment creating a sense of inevitability City will find a winning goal.

Look at his pinpoint ball for Ilkay Gundogen against Aston Villa last May – an assist in the latter stages of a game which ultimately won the Premier League for his club.

Assessing both teams’ qualities during the Guardiola and Klopp era, it has always been midfield where City have the edge. Liverpool have had nothing like De Bruyne since Gerrard was at his peak.

This weekend, there are more obvious contrasts between the teams given their respective form this season. Only one club goes into the fixture considering implications for their title prospects.

Liverpool’s only chance of halting City’s progress is to resemble the team of last season, making the pitch smaller and more congested to ensure De Bruyne does not have enough space to pick his passes. If he does, City will dominate.

What is for sure is this: in his final team meetings, Klopp will be hoping his centre-backs deal with Haaland as they did in the Community Shield. His biggest worry is if his midfield has what it takes to get close to De Bruyne.