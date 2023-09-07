Football club condemns its own fans for ‘appalling’ Lucy Letby chanting

The club said it is reviewing CCTV footage to identify those who taunted rival Hereford supporters

Chester FC has condemned some of its own football fans for their “appalling” Lucy Letby chanting during a non-league match at the Deva Stadium.

The club said it is reviewing CCTV footage to identify those who taunted rival Hereford supporters by shouting "Lucy Letby she's one of your own".

Letby, who was born in Hereford, was convicted last month of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

One of the most prolific child serial killers in modern British history, the 33-year-old had deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two with insulin.

After the match on Tuesday night, Chester, as well as fellow fans who took to social media and forums, expressed their disgust.

Chester FC said the chanting “demonstrated a deeply concerning lack of compassion, understanding and decency”.

Chester FC vice-chairman Jim Green told Mail Sport: “Chester FC condemns the appalling chant heard during our match with Hereford.

“We are ashamed to be associated with anyone responsible for the chant and will be reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved and take the appropriate action.

“It is reprehensible behaviour and demonstrates a deeply concerning lack of compassion, understanding and decency.”

He added: “The impact of Lucy Letby's horrifying crimes continues to be felt throughout our community and the collective thoughts of the football club, our staff and supporters remain with the families and loved ones of the babies.”

One Chester fan wrote on X: “Chant I didn't expect to hear tonight: "Lucy Letby she's one of your own’.”

Another supporter wrote on the Deva Chat forum: “What was with the Lucy Letby she's one of your own chants? May well be from Hereford but went uni, lived and committed the murders in Chester.

“Some of the young lads need a head wobble.”

Another post said Chester is a small place, adding: “I know one of the families affected, chanting about it is disgusting.”

A crowd of 2,272 saw Hereford beat Chester 2-1.

Letby was born and grew up in Hereford before studying nursing at the University of Chester.

She began working as a registered nurse on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2012.

Given multiple whole-life terms, one for each offence, she will now spend the rest of her life behind bars.

At the beginning of the season, new rules regarding certain chanting were adopted by the Premier League, EFL, National League and leading women's leagues in England.

Fans risk arrest and prosecution for engaging in chanting about tragedies, such as the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster or the 1958 Munich Air Crash, which are now a criminal offence.