Five reasons why Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are firing again

Arsenal beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday, with their 3-2 win at The Emirates Stadium propelling Mikel Arteta’s side back to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners have enjoyed a brilliant start to their 2022/23 campaign, winning 10 of their 11 matches in all competitions.

After six consecutive seasons without a top four finish, they finally look on course to make their long-awaited return to European football’s favourite competition, the Champions League.

After missing out on last season’s top four by two points, how has Arteta turned his side into title contenders?

Signing Proven Winners

Arteta raided his former side Manchester City this summer, taking two players from Pep Guardiola’s first team squad. Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko joined The Gunners for a reported £32million, while Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus joined for £45 million. Both players won 11 trophies during their time in Manchester, including four Premier League titles.

Arteta did not hesitate to show off his new signings, both making their debut in an opening day win at Crystal Palace.

Jesus has been involved in eight league goals so far, looking revitalised after a seemingly slow end to his City career.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their second goal — © REUTERS

Deployed as a lone striker, Jesus has taken on the responsibility of being Arsenal’s key man in attack, scoring five goals so far. Zinchenko has played at left back, often drifting inside to add strength to his side’s midfield. The Emirates faithful will hope to see more of the Ukrainian who was only played five league games so far.

Return of Saliba

William Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from French side Saint-Etienne. The Frenchman has spent the past three years in his homeland with loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille. With four years of Ligue 1 experience under his belt, Arteta has kept Saliba at the club, utilising him as Arsenal’s main man in a back four.

Saliba has enjoyed a dominant start to his career in North London. The 21-year-old has played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign so far, conceding just 10 goals the opening nine games. Comparisons have been made to Liverpool centre half Virgil Van Dijk, with Saliba making use of his pace and power to get the better of opposition attackers. The centre half also has two goals to his name, scoring away at Bournemouth and Brentford.

Granit Xhaka’s revival

Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring Arsenal's third goal. Photo: David Klein — © REUTERS

Granit Xhaka’s time at Arsenal has had enough highs and lows to be studied in future. 14 goals, five red cards and one captaincy dilemma, it has been far from plain sailing for the Swiss international. The 2022/23 season has seen a change in Xhaka, with manager Arteta utilising the midfielder in a different role.

Playing alongside Thomas Partey in a double pivot, Xhaka has become more advanced, contributing in the final third more often than in previous seasons.

Xhaka has become a key link in Arsenal’s offensive play, dictating the tempo of his side’s attacks. This was highlighted in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool. As Liverpool frantically cleared crosses away from goal, Xhaka was on hand to recycle the ball, creating second phase attacks and leading to Arsenal’s decisive penalty.

Close Squad

During his first three years at the club, Arteta was no stranger to a public fallout with experienced players.

In 2020, he left star player Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad, eventually forcing the German midfielder out of North London. January 2022 saw Arteta and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clash.

The Gabon forward was the culprit of a disciplinary breach in December 2021, leading to him being stripped of the captaincy and sold to FC Barcelona.

Despite his ruthless methods, Arteta seemingly has a squad that he is comfortable with. His commitment to giving youth a chance has led to lack of big names in the dressing room. This is arguably the biggest reason for Arsenal having such a tight-knit squad this season.

Trust in Youth

As touched on above, Arteta is not scared of giving youth a chance.

In fact, he handed a Premier League debut to 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri just last month, as he became the youngest player in the league’s history. Arsenal’s back line, as well as Saliba, includes 24-year-olds Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale and 25-year-old Ben White.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022. — © PA

Their blistering attack has blown teams away this season, with their 21-year-old duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli the stars of the show on Sunday. Martinelli’s early goal combined with Saka’s brace was enough to give Arsenal all three points.

Martin Odegaard, 23, has taken on the role of captaining one of England’s biggest football clubs, and may be the man to lead The Gunners to their first league title in almost two decades.