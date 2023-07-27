Fifa removes Dublin pub’s ‘Ooh Ah Up Ve-Ra’ flag from World Cup stadium in Australia

"Fifa officials have removed our flag at todays game,” the bar posted alongside a laughing emoji.

A popular Dublin pub has had its custom made Irish flag featuring an image of the national team’s manager in an IRA-inspired beret removed from a World Cup stadium in Australia.

The Peadar Browns’ tricolour bears a doctored image of national team manager Vera Pauw donning the black headpiece – which is often seen both historically and contemporaneously worn by members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army.

The flag also features a picture of Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

“Ooh Ah Up Ve-Ra, Say Ohh Ah Up Ve-Ra,” is emblazoned in green text between the two individuals.

Images of the flag have been shared on the bar’s Facebook page which provided an update following Wednesday’s game between Republic of Ireland and Canada at HBF Park in Perth.

"Fifa officials have removed our flag at todays game,” the bar posted alongside a laughing emoji.

The incident has been met with mixed reaction online.

"It’s a cracking flag” one user replied.

However many others have expressed disgust.

"Disgraceful, and no respect to our tricolour,” one user wrote.

Others declared “that’s not my flag” while some users gloated “Ooh Ah Up Canada” following Ireland’s 2-1 defeat.

The pub posted an update to followers online to say its "back up flag” which omits the references made it into the stadium.

Fifa has been contacted for comment.