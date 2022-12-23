FIFA finally issue statement after ridiculous antics of Salt Bae at World Cup final
Turkish chef Nusret Gokce was seen holding and kissing the World Cup trophy after Argentina’s penalty shootout success over France in Sunday’s memorable final.
FIFA is investigating the circumstances around how a number of unauthorised people, including celebrity chef ‘Salt Bae’, gatecrashed Argentina’s World Cup celebrations.
Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, nicknamed Salt Bae because of how he theatrically seasons meat in his chain of steakhouse restaurants, was seen holding and kissing the World Cup trophy after Argentina’s penalty shootout success over France in Sunday’s memorable final.
Gokce, who has previously been pictured cooking for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, also celebrated with the Argentina players and was seen continually trying to get a picture with captain Lionel Messi.
Infantino, who is understood not to have been involved in Gokce gaining access to the pitch, has since unfollowed the celebrity on Instagram and there is no commercial relationship between the two parties.
Read more
The governing body is reviewing what happened and promised to take “appropriate internal action” against any FIFA staff involved.
A FIFA spokesperson said: “Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on December 18.
“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”
Designed in 1974, the current trophy is held in high regard by FIFA, whose rules state only a “very select group of people” can touch it.
Today's Headlines
funeral heartache | Spontaneous applause erupts as heartbroken mum of Private Seán Rooney tells funeral that her son is a national hero
Book of evidence | ‘Statements outstanding’ in case of Andy Cash charged with murder of three siblings in Tallaght
'We'll be grand' | Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy confirms engagement in sweet Instagram post
violent disorder | Three men (20s) arrested after vehicles are rammed in Patrickswell, Co Limerick
University challenge | Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin receives formal apology from UCD over two-year harassment ordeal
fashion nightma-ur | Maura Higgins bills designer for 'loss of earnings' after awards dress row, report claims
sword slaying | Ireland’s most gruesome contract killer Paul Hopkins walks free from prison
adorable | Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph share rare glimpse of new baby in family picture
Police probe | Man (32) arrested on suspicion of murder of Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant
horror crash | Man (50s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon