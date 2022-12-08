FAI fined for ‘Up The RA’ chant following World Cup play-off win over Scotland

Manager Vera Pauw, the squad and the association issued apologies for the matter but UEFA have now opted to impose a fine on the FAI.

File photo dated 11-10-2022 of Republic of Ireland players celebrate following victory over Scotland at Hampden Park. UEFA has fined the Football Association of Ireland after its senior women’s team sang a pro-IRA song after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland. Issue date: Thursday December 8, 2022. — © PA

THE FAI have been fined €20,000 by UEFA over the controversial singing of a song by the Republic of Ireland women's team after their World Cup win over Scotland in Glasgow.

UEFA stated in October that they would investigate the matter after complaints were made over the fact that members of the Republic's squad sang the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony, which contained the line 'Up the 'Ra'.

Vera Pauw — © SPORTSFILE

"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision: - To fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct," UEFA said today.

The FAI added: “The Football Association of Ireland notes and accepts the sanction by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of UEFA following UEFA’s independent investigation into a potential breach of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations.

"The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has apologised to all affected by events after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off against Scotland in Hampden Park in October.

"The FAI has assured UEFA that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country.

"The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter.”

The FAI and Ireland manager Vera Pauw apologised at the time over the incident.

Pauw said: “It’s quite right that it’s taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland.

“It doesn’t matter if the players meant anything or not – because they didn’t mean anything with it – it’s a celebration that occurs, but that doesn’t mean that they (shouldn’t) realise what they’re doing. If it’s in a private room, it should not happen either.

“We’ve hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.”