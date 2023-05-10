FAI ditch €11m scheme for Glanmire as site amid investment claim
FAI switch their attention after making a call on Centre of Excellence plan
Big plans were in place for the project which was launched by the FAI in 2016, where a 99-year lease was granted to build a modern facility on a 30-acre side in the Co Cork town.
It was claimed “the facility will support the development of young players operating within the FAI’s Emerging Talent Programme and will be an important infrastructural addition for the development of players of all ages, coaches and referees within the province” and would also be used as “a training venue for Cork City FC, as well as a home match venue for its underage teams”.
With a cost of €11m for the project, the FAI at the time had planned to invest €5m of their own funds into the project with the rest coming from state funds and initial building work was planned for 2017.
Asked by media before the 2018 AGM, Delaney insisted that finding the €5m was “no problem” for a body who, it would be revealed a year later, had debts of €65m.
Even in 2018, the then CEO John Delaney was insisting that the Glanmire plan and a refurbished Dalymount Park were core aims for the association in terms of accessing the government’s Capital Infrastucture Fund.
By 2019, building work was still on hold. In 2020, €2m was allocated to the plan from state coffers but the scale of the project and the costs could no longer be borne by the FAI who have pulled the plug on the Centre of Excellence idea which will, if completed, have a community focus.
“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that after careful consideration, our Board and the Executive, has taken the decision not to proceed with the Glanmire project as first proposed in 2015,” the FAI said in a statement on Tuesday night.
“As part of a wider review of football facilities across the country, it is the Board’s view that the original proposal no longer represents the greatest return on investment for the parties involved.
"The FAI, however, looks forward to working with Cork County Council to ensure the site can still benefit the local football community and we have engaged with the Department to review other options to retain the broader commitment to football in both Cork and Munster."
