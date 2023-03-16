FAI broke no rules to get Belfast-born teenager Seán Moore says Irish U-19 boss Tom Mohan

Moore has scored five goals for Cliftonville in their Irish League title challenge this season, and has been scouted by some Premier League sides.

Seán Moore (left) has been on the radar of Republic of Ireland under-19 boss Tom Mohan for quite some time. Photo: Inpho — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

The Republic of Ireland’s Under-19 manager Tom Mohan insists the FAI have “broken no rules” after winning the international tug of war for Belfast-born teenager Seán Moore, rated as one of the most exciting young talents in the country.

The Cliftonville attacking midfielder (17) is in line to make his competitive international debut for Ireland’s U-19s when they play in a three-game series in the elite round of qualification for the European Championship finals next week.

Moore has scored five goals for Cliftonville in their Irish League title challenge this season, and has been scouted by some Premier League sides. The rising star previously played in non-competitive games at U-18 level for Northern Ireland, who had planned this week to name him in their U-19 squad for their elite-round qualifiers against France, Romania and Norway.

“He has been selected for our Under-19 squad for the elite phase of the Euro qualifiers – and hopefully, he takes up that invitation,” Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland senior team boss, said last week.

O’Neill has repeatedly expressed frustration with the number of players born in Northern Ireland who declare for the Republic. But yesterday, Mohan, the Northern Ireland-born manager of the Republic’s U-19 side, said he had Moore on board despite that interest from the North.

“I was made aware of Seán. He was keen to come and we were keen to get him,” Mohan said. “He’s done really well and I am looking forward to having him in camp. There were no real problems, players go both ways.

“No one is breaking any rules, players from the Republic who played for us went to play for the North.

“We take players from the North, it works both ways. It’s not just one-way traffic.”