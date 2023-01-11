match probe | 

FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in Oxford v Arsenal Cup match

Oxford United's Ciaron Brown is shown a yellow card by referee David Coote on Monday night.© Action Images via Reuters

PA Media

The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal's FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night.

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny's header and Eddie Nketiah's brace.

The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown.

The 24-year-old Northern Ireland defender was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match.

The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate.


