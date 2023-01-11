FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in Oxford v Arsenal Cup match

Oxford United's Ciaron Brown is shown a yellow card by referee David Coote on Monday night. — © Action Images via Reuters

The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal's FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night.

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny's header and Eddie Nketiah's brace.

The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown.

The 24-year-old Northern Ireland defender was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match.

The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate.