Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads out lottery numbers at Dublin club Bohemians
The MP previously praised the club for their work with refugees in Ireland
Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made a surprise appearance at Dublin football club Bohemians.
A fan of Bohs, Corbyn was on hand to announce the winning lotto numbers for this weeks club draw as 2, 8, 14 and 24.
In a video posted to the club’s Twitter account, Corbyn can be seen in the bar of the clubhouse announcing the winning lotto numbers.
Todays lotto was done by big bohemians supporter @jeremycorbyn 🔴⚫️— Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) November 26, 2022
Numbers out: 8, 14, 24, 2 pic.twitter.com/9zlVH1i0Tr
Bohs FC also posted a picture of Jeremy Corbyn posing outside the stadium grounds at Dalymount Park.
The British MP previously praised the club for the work they do for refugees in Ireland after they gave him one of their limited edition away jerseys.
The jersey depicts a silhouette of a family, with ‘Refugees Welcome’ emblazoned across the front, with the slogan 'Love Football, Hate Racism’ written on the back.
Thank you for the poster and shirt @bfcdublin, and for all the work you do for refugee rights, peace and justice in Ireland and beyond. pic.twitter.com/efBRw8JJ8s— Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) March 10, 2021
“Thank you for the poster and shirt @bfcdublin, and for all the work you do for refugee rights, peace and justice in Ireland and beyond,” he shared on Twitter.
A percentage of proceeds from sales of the jersey, which was available in 2021, went to Amnesty International and the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI).
The fan-owned club is Ireland’s oldest football club after they were founded in 1890.
